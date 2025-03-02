The White Lotus fans confirm their new favourite character, praising their 'impressive' performance
The White Lotus viewers all agree on THIS leading role
The White Lotus is back on screens, and fans already have a favourite character. Parker Posey plays Victoria Ratliff, a southern wife and mother who has joined the Thailand retreat with her family—and viewers are big fans of her portrayal.
The White Lotus' third series continues to get fans talking on social media as the series is launched weekly in the UK.
The first episode caused quite a stir on Gogglebox in the UK, with some viewers threatening to boycott the show over an incest storyline.
While over on X (formerly Twitter), The White Lotus viewers questioned the ‘yellow tint’ regarding the grading effect of the show. Whatever you think of the dark comedy, it’s clearly getting everyone talking online.
And it's new character, Victoria Ratliff, that's earned fans' approval online, with viewers praising her 'impressive' performance.
Viewers were quick to comment on X, with one writing, 'Started watching The White Lotus (season 3) and I find myself on the "let's praise Parker Posey" side of that debate.
'Her depiction so far of a woman addicted to lorazepam and who knows what the hell else is impressive.'
While another said, 'I know im like two weeks late to this but parker posey is doing something really incredible on the white lotus.'
Meanwhile another said, 'Per usual Parker Posey and Goggins are stealing everything that's not nailed down, but Patrick Schwarzenegger is really funny on White Lotus as the perfect embodiment of "Duke-guy".'
To which another fan of the US drama replied, 'The people who think the family is unrealistic haven’t spent any time with southern country club people.
'I love how they expect the workers in Thailand to be well aware of the Duke/UNC rivalry. Little touches like Schwarzenegger’s tucked in polos and sunglass strap… Amazing.'
Meanwhile, another said, 'Posey was such an inspired pick to basically play a Christopher Guest character.'
The third season of The White Lotus aired in the UK on Sunday, 16th Feb, 2025. New episodes are released weekly on Sundays. You can watch The White Lotus on Sky Atlantic and NOW.
