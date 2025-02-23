Gogglebox viewers threaten to BOYCOTT this show after 'disturbing scenes' aired

Gogglebox returned on Friday night for another night on the sofa in homes across the UK, with Gladiators, The Apprentice, Celebrity Bear Hunt and The Fear Clinic: Face Your Phobia among the shows aired.

But it was the new season of The White Lotus, which kicked off Sunday, 16th February, that got Gogglebox viewers talking — and some viewers' response was less than impressed.

The White Lotus is known for its risque humour and dark content, but one storyline revolving around incest in the latest series has viewers switching off.

"So far, so pervy, Mary," Giles said to his wife Mary in Friday night's episode.

Meanwhile, Gogglebox regular Jake quickly told how his twin Harry, "I have never done this, by the way!"

Gogglebox viewers were also quick to react online, taking to social media to voice their distaste.

'#Gogglebox has just made me put a line through watching the white lotus. Too weird and disturbing. No thanks,' wrote one viewer on X (formerly Twitter).

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

#Gogglebox has just made me put a line through watching the white lotus. Too weird and disturbing. No thanks 😂February 21, 2025

To which another fan of the Channel 4 show replied about The White Lotus, 'I tried it and lasted about 20 mins. The first season was better.'

Meanwhile, another wrote on the social media platform, 'Why does #Gogglebox always end with the weird stuff? Turned off for the last five minutes. White lotus is a no-go for me, sorry.'

Why does #Gogglebox always end with the weird stuff. Turned off for the last five minutes. White lotus is a no-go for me, sorry.February 21, 2025

Meanwhile, other fans watching The White Lotus complained about the 'yellow grading' of the show, saying it was distracting.

'Currently watching the white lotus and it's okay. Lisa's debut in acting and she did so well. I am just bothered with one thing. What's with yellow grading?,' wrote one fan on X.

Currently watching the white lotus and it's okay. Lisa's debut in acting and she did so well. I am just bothered with one thing. What's with yellow grading? Sakit sa mata.#TheWhiteLotus #TheWhiteLotusSeason3 #TheWhiteLotus3February 19, 2025

But it wasn't all negative comments, with many viewers excited by the third season.

'We get to go from new yellowjackets to new severance to new white lotus in the same week television hasnt been this alive in a while,' wrote another fan on X.

we get to go from new yellowjackets to new severance to new white lotus in the same week television hasnt been this alive in a while pic.twitter.com/6N6mUSgiPiFebruary 21, 2025

Gogglebox continues next Friday on Channel 4.

The third season of The White Lotus aired in the UK on Sunday, 16th Feb, 2025. New episodes are released weekly on Sundays. You can watch The White Lotus on Sky Atlantic and NOW.