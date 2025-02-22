The White Lotus fans ALL have the same complaint about the much-anticipated third series

(Image credit: Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO® and all related programs are the property of Home Box Office, Inc.)

The White Lotus has returned to screens — and it was always a drama that would get everybody talking.

The first episode of The White Lotus aired Sunday, 16th Feb, and viewers have been catching up on the first instalment on streaming platforms this week.

But while the much-anticipated third series of the show has generated a lot of interest, some fans were less than impressed with the first episode for one key reason — the colour grading. Some called the yellow tint 'off' and distracting. However, others were impressed by the effect, which has become the show's trademark.

'That yellow filter in white lotus looks so off to me. i might watch just to see if it's a consistent look across the entire series,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile another said, 'The question I have about white lotus is: did they get rid of the yellow screen on the trailer or…?'

While another wrote, with a scathing review, 'Need a minute to vent about the epitome of screen time wastefulness that is White Lotus. What is even the plot? Why is it graded so yellow?

'Why is literally every character a douche or imbecile? Literally, answer me this - what is there to like?'

And another wrote, 'Color grading in the white lotus hurt my eyes.'

While another said, 'Currently watching the white lotus and it's okay. Lisa's debut in acting and she did so well. I am just bothered with one thing. What's with yellow grading? Sakit sa mata.'

But not everyone was so critical, with another writing, 'the color grading on the white lotus s3 is immaculate.'

And another more positive fan wrote, 'I love the way they’ve shot The White Lotus - Thailand. The series Colour Grading lent warm hues in the foreground which helps by contrasting the dull sky (usually flat). Oh, and Lisa of Blackpink is สวยงาม sǔai ngaam.'

While another said, 'I love the colour grading on White Lotus. Rewatching season two for… reasons.'

The third season of The White Lotus aired in the UK on Sunday, 16th Feb, 2025. New episodes are released weekly on Sundays. You can watch The White Lotus on Sky Atlantic and NOW.