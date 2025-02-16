How to watch The White Lotus season 3: episode release schedule, air time, streaming options and more
Michelle Monaghan, Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey join the cast
One of the biggest hit anthology series returns for its third run after an extended break: The White Lotus season 3 hits screens on Sunday, February 16 and I'm going to help you work out how to watch it.
Each season of The White Lotus follows the workers and visitors at a different luxury resort as the employees help the guests sort out their drama. Season 3 is set in Thailand, following Hawaii and Sicily for past seasons.
Natasha Rothwell is the one recurring cast member and new actors are joining like Jason Isaac, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Parker Posey, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood and Carrie Coon.
Looking forward to The White Lotus season 3? Here's everything you need to know in order to watch it.
How to watch The White Lotus season 3 in the US
You can either watch The White Lotus season 3 on cable or on TV, and they'll both come out at the same time so neither is quicker.
On cable, you can watch episodes on HBO weekly from Sunday, February 16, with each airing at 9 pm ET/PT. I'll share the release schedule below.
HBO is a channel available from certain cable broadcasters, and a few live TV streaming services offer it as part of add-on packages. These include Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV.
Alternatively, you can watch episodes of The White Lotus season 3 by using the streaming service Max, with each landing on the platform when they air on HBO. The previous two seasons can be watched on Max too.
Max starts at $9.99 for its cheapest plan but that will make you watch ads amongst your videos. There's a $16.99 plan for people who don't like commercials as this allows for ad-free streaming.
Episode release schedule in the US
Episodes will release every Sunday, here's the full release schedule:
- Episode 1 — Sunday, February 16
- Episode 2 — Sunday, February 23
- Episode 3 — Sunday, March 2
- Episode 4 — Sunday, March 9
- Episode 5 — Sunday, March 16
- Episode 6 — Sunday, March 23
- Episode 7 — Sunday, March 30
- Episode 8 — Sunday, April 6
How to watch The White Lotus season 3 in the UK
To watch The White Lotus season 3 in the UK, you'll have to sign up for either Sky TV (on any of its plans) or Now TV. Both will have the same release schedule with episodes releasing every Monday from Monday, February 17.
Sky TV recently saw a pricing overhaul so it's now cheaper than ever to sign up, which is good news for people who want to see The White Lotus season 3. The cheapest plan costs £15 per month and it includes Sky Atlantic's video-on-demand library. Sometimes there are also Sky TV deals which you can use to save more money.
Alternatively you can use Now TV which is cheaper at £9.99 but doesn't include built-in Discovery Plus and Netflix as part of a subscription.
Episode release schedule in the UK
Episodes will release every Monday, here's the full release schedule:
- Episode 1 — Monday, February 17
- Episode 2 — Monday, February 24
- Episode 3 — Monday, March 3
- Episode 4 — Monday, March 10
- Episode 5 — Monday, March 17
- Episode 6 — Monday, March 24
- Episode 7 — Monday, March 31
- Episode 8 — Monday, April 7
How to watch The White Lotus season 3 in Australia
In Australia, episodes of The White Lotus will air on the streaming service Binge, and they'll land every Monday beginning on Monday, February 17.
Binge starts at just $10 per month but for high-quality streaming you'll need to opt for the $19 per month Premium plan.
The first two seasons of The White Lotus are available to watch on Binge t
Episode release schedule in Australia
Episodes will release every Monday, here's the full release schedule:
- Episode 1 — Monday, February 17
- Episode 2 — Monday, February 24
- Episode 3 — Monday, March 3
- Episode 4 — Monday, March 10
- Episode 5 — Monday, March 17
- Episode 6 — Monday, March 24
- Episode 7 — Monday, March 31
- Episode 8 — Monday, April 7
How to watch The White Lotus season 3 everywhere else
