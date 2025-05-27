'It's time to save The Wheel of Time!' Grieving fans launch bid to rescue show after shock axe

The Wheel of Time's legion of fans have reacted with a mixture of fury and disbelief at the news that the sci-fi hit has been axed after three seasons.

A campaign is now on to save the show, starring Rosamund Pike and based on Robert Jordan's book series, either by getting Prime Video to reverse its decision or by encouraging another streamer to pick the series up.

It's a puzzling move by Prime Video to many, as the third series has a 97% Rotten Tomatoes rating, with the general feeling that it was the best of the lot.

One fan wrote on X: "This story 100 per cent deserves to be told. Please find it a new home. It’s so good."

"We need to finish this incredible story," wrote another. Others mentioned feelings of grief, frustration, and fury at the show’s axing.

Some vented frustration that The Wheel of Time has been axed, while Lord of the Rings prequel The Rings of Power has been renewed despite a less positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Rings of Power will return (Image credit: Prime Video)

So why did Prime Video axe The Wheel of Time?

Deadline reports the series was axed due to a mixture of money and the fact that its audience had slipped in America, with the fantasy saga's third season dropping out of Nielsen's Top 10 Originals ranker after the third week. In short, not enough people were watching it in America, and it's very expensive.

The Wheel of Time certainly isn't cheap to make. Various estimates put it at over $10 million per episode.

How likely is it that another streamer will pick up The Wheel of Time?

(Image credit: Jan Thijs/Prime Video)

While fans shouldn’t give up hope, as Netflix, for example, has rescued series before, the eye-wateringly high budget is going to make bosses think twice. On the positive side, they know there's an audience for the show.

The first three seasons are available to watch on Prime Video now. Setting up the series and her character, Moiraine Damodred, before the first series, star Rosamund Pike said: "Moiraine is the guide figure. She changes the youngsters’ lives forever as they go out into the big bad world.

"As the series goes on, the group fragments and splinters, and you begin to realize where the wheels of power turn in this world. The intrigue and drama escalate to another level and the story gets bigger and bigger."

"Moiraine is very driven and single-minded. She has a true path and follows her purpose to the cost of everything else. She’ll sacrifice love, friendship, and family for what she believes in. It’s like a religion that she’s bound to."

Is anyone going to fork out the money to save The Wheel of Time? Let's hope so.