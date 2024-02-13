Gogglebox 2024: release date, cast and everything we know

Gogglebox 2024 will see the nation's much-loved armchair critics bring laughter to our Friday nights once again as they hilariously judge and comment on the week's TV.

After a two-month break, the Gogglebox families will be back in their living rooms and cast their eyes over the biggest TV shows, with the cameras capturing their instant reactions and opinions that often has fans in stitches or in tears.

But while we said goodbye to some of the much-loved stars of the hit show in Gogglebox 2023, we were introduced to some new faces that settled into the family rather well.

Here's everything you need to know about Gogglebox 2024...

Gogglebox 2024 will start on Friday, February 16 at 9pm on Channel 4. Episodes will continue to air weekly in their usual Friday night slot.

Episodes will be available to watch on Channel 4 streaming after they have aired.

Pete and Sophie in Gogglebox. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox 2024 cast

Mother and son duo, Elaine and Seb joined the Gogglebox cast last year to replace Stephen Lustig-Webb and his husband Daniel who left the show after 10 years to explore other opportunities.

It is not yet known if there will be any cast changes for Gogglebox 2024, but we can expect the usual cast members to continue discussing the best and biggest TV shows, including:

Ellie and Izzi

Danielle and Daniella

Jenny and Lee

Giles and Mary

The Malones

Pete and Sophie

Roisin and Joe

Amira and Amani

Abbie and Georgia

Annie and Ronnie

Dave and Shirley

Simon and Jane

Sue and Steve

The Siddiquis

Tremaine, Twaine and Tristan

The Worthingtons

We also said goodbye to couple Mica and Marcus, who did not return to Gogglebox 2023.

They announced their departure on Instagram, saying: "We just want to say a MASSIVE THANK YOU to @c4Gogglebox for having us for the last 5 years, even though we had to travel so far for filming (downstairs & through the corridor) it was so worth it, it’s been an epic journey! You guys are the bestest of the best.

"We’ve had so much fun with you all tuning in at home & the hardworking Gogglebox crew but it’s time to put down the remote and see what else God has in store for us."

A post shared by MICA a.k.a BIG MEESH (@realmandyvee) A photo posted by on

Is there a trailer?

There is currently no trailer out for Gogglebox 2024, but we'll update this guide as soon as one has been released.