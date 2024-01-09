Beat The Chasers: Celebrity Special 2024 — release date, celebrities, host and everything we know

The popular spin-off gameshow Beat The Chasers: Celebrity Special 2024 is back as more famous faces take on all six Chasers in a bid to win big money for their chosen charities.

Instead of the public taking on the greatest quiz team in the world, a fresh batch of celebrities will try and earn a huge cash prize for their cause. But can they beat the Chasers?

Here's everything you need to know about Beat The Chasers: Celebrity Special...

Beat The Chasers: Celebrity Special starts on Friday, January 12 at 9pm on ITV1. The next episode will air on Friday, January 19 at 9pm on ITV1.

Episodes will be available to watch on ITVX after they have aired.

Which celebrities are taking part in Beat The Chasers: Celebrity Special 2024?

Bradley Walsh and celebrity contestant Mary Earps. (Image credit: ITV)

The celebrities taking part in the first episode of Beat The Chasers - Celebrity Special are Nish Kumar, Chris McCausland, Mary Earps and Alexander Armstrong.

The second episode will see celebrities Jo Brand, Kirsty Gallacher, Rachel Riley, Dion Dublin and Gareth Malone step up to try and beat the Chasers.

Which Chasers are taking part in Beat The Chasers: Celebrity Special 2024?

Bradley Walsh and the Chasers. (Image credit: ITV)

The Chasers have become a much-loved part of the nation's TV viewing, so fans will be glad to know that the series regulars will be appearing in this series.

Mark "The Beast" Labbett, Anne "The Governess" Hegerty, Shaun "The Dark Destroyer" Wallace, Jenny "The Vixen" Ryan, Paul "The Sinnerman" Sinha and Darragh "The Menace" Ennis are all taking part.

How does Beat The Chasers: Celebrity Special 2024 work?

The celebrities must answer multiple choice questions to build a cash pot. If they answer the first one wrong, they are out, but if they answer one or more correctly they get to face the Chasers, who offer time and money as incentives to take them on.

If the celebrities answer all Cash Builder questions correctly, they receive a super offer to face all the Chasers for a chance to win up to £600,000.

The Chasers and celebrities go head-to-head in a race against the clock, but if they run out of time before the Chasers, the celebrities will go home with nothing.

However, if the Chasers run out of time before them, they will win the money for their chosen charities.

Beat The Chasers: Celebrity Special 2024 host

As usual, presenter Bradley Walsh is hosting the gameshow. He has been the stalwart host since the show's creation in 2009 for both the main and spin-off series.

Is there a trailer for Beat The Chasers: Celebrity Special 2024?

No sadly not, but if one is released we will add it to this guide.