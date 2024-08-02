Celebrity Race Across the World 2024: release date, celebrities, locations, trailer and everything we know

Jeff Brazier, Kelly Brook, Scott Mills and Kola Bokkini star in Celebrity Race Across the World.

Four famous faces are stripped of all their creature comforts to go on a globe-trotting adventure as Celebrity Race Across the World 2024 lands on BBC One.

Here's everything we know about the second celebrity spin-off from the main show, Race Across the World...

This six-part second series of Celebrity Race Across the World starts on Wednesday, August 14 at 9 pm on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer. The series will then air weekly.

Celebrity Race Across the World cast

The last series saw Good Morning Britain weatherman Alex Beresford and his father Noel triumph after traveling from Africa to the Arctic Circle.

Leaving behind their lavish lifestyles this time round are TV presenter Jeff Brazier and his youngest son Freddy, Heart Radio DJ Kelly Brook and husband Jeremy, BBC Radio 2 DJ and Eurovision host Scott Mills and husband Sam, and Ted Lasso star Kola Bokkini and cousin Mary Ellen.

With no flights, smartphones and bank cards, our celebrities must navigate their way by relying on skills, cunning and ingenuity as well as the kindness of strangers.

The stars will be joined by their nearest and dearest, providing a unique insight into people we thought we knew - through the eyes of those who know them best.

Radio 2 DJ Scott Mills and his husband Sam hand over their belongings. (Image credit: BBC1)

Celebrity Race Across the World locations

Our four celebrities and their loved ones will trek 12,500km from the Amazon rainforest of Brazil to the mountainous Andes of Chile.

Their journey begins in Belém, Northern Brazil - the gateway to the Amazon - and will pass through five checkpoints across the length of South America, to reach the finish line in the Andes, Frutillar in Southern Chile.

Tim Harcourt, chief creative officer of Studio Lambert, which makes the series, says: "After the phenomenally successful run of the first celebrity series, and more recently the fourth series of the regular series - we can’t wait to bring audiences along with us to the huge South American continent and its jaw-dropping scenery, in a race which will push our celebrities and their loved ones to their absolute limits."

Celebrity Race Across the World episodes

Episode one

As all of the celebrities assemble at the race starting point in the Brazilian city of Belém and set off on their epic journey, it’s clear they have different attitudes to travelling.

While Ted Lasso star Kola and his cousin Mary Ellen, opt to travel along the coast to the first race checkpoint of Canoa Quebrada, TV presenter Jeff and his son Freddy head into the wilderness.

After spending the first night at a remote farm, Jeff and Freddy board a bus for the long journey ahead, which tests their patience in more ways than one...

Jeff and son Freddy prepare themselves for the long road ahead. (Image credit: BBC1)

We will update this guide with more episode information when it is released.

Is there a trailer for Celebrity Race Across the World 2024?

First look pictures have been released of all eight participants kitted out in hiking gear - and very heavy backpacks - waiting at the 'start line' deep in the Amazon rainforest. And yes there is a trailer too!