Tonight's EastEnders sees a favourite couple reunited but I can't see it lasting — here's why

Tonight's EastEnders is jam-packed full of nostalgia as David Wicks and Cindy Beale continue to butt heads over their shared history, while David reaches out to Bianca over her mental health.

But it isn't just seeing some of my favourite iconic characters back on the Square that makes tonight's epsiode one to watch... it is also the reunion of a much-loved couple.

In the episode airing on BBC One on Wednesday, October 9 (and currently available to watch on iPlayer) things are starting to hot up between Jack Branning and Denise Fox. The pair have been separated ever since their marriage broke down earlier this year following secret affairs, family dramas and the small matter of a covered-up murder. However, the pair have clearly been missing one another and tonight they finally confess their feelings.

EastEnders fans recently watched the former couple almost sign their divorce papers, but they were interrupted by the call telling them that there had been a crush at Peggy's.

Fast-forward a few weeks and tonight sees Denise struggling with the guilt that it was her own daughter, Chelsea, who accidentally caused the the drama at the nightclub and not Jack's daughter, Penny.

With this secret weighing her down, Denise tries to help Jack and his kids by reuniting him with Penny... and it works.

Denise and Jack's marriage has been through tough times. (Image credit: BBC)

At Denzel's birthday party, Denise manages to get the estranged dad and daughter to make up. Later that evening, Jack thanks Denise for everything she has done and invites her to stay for a drink as a way of showing his gratitude. But of course, one thing leads to another and the pair share a kiss.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jack finally tells Denise that he thinks she is a great mum, a wonderful person and that he misses her, probably all the things he should have said to her when they were actually still together, but still - better late than never, I guess!

While this kiss could potentially lead to more between the pair in the coming weeks, there is one massive Chelsea-shaped elephant in the room, and that is the fact Denise has been keeping her daughter's secret, something that could drive a new wedge between her and Jack when the truth comes out.

We already know that next week's episodes will see the truth finally come out that Penny isn't actually responsible for the club crush, and it was Chelsea's fault. But when Jack demands that she hands herself in to the police, will this fresh drama tear Denise and Jack apart once again? It is very possible!

EastEnders airs Monday - Thursday at 7:30 pm on BBC One.

