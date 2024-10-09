Tonight's EastEnders sees a favourite couple reunited but I can't see it lasting — here's why
EastEnders sees a romantic reunion for one couple tonight but can they stand the test of time?
Tonight's EastEnders is jam-packed full of nostalgia as David Wicks and Cindy Beale continue to butt heads over their shared history, while David reaches out to Bianca over her mental health.
But it isn't just seeing some of my favourite iconic characters back on the Square that makes tonight's epsiode one to watch... it is also the reunion of a much-loved couple.
In the episode airing on BBC One on Wednesday, October 9 (and currently available to watch on iPlayer) things are starting to hot up between Jack Branning and Denise Fox. The pair have been separated ever since their marriage broke down earlier this year following secret affairs, family dramas and the small matter of a covered-up murder. However, the pair have clearly been missing one another and tonight they finally confess their feelings.
EastEnders fans recently watched the former couple almost sign their divorce papers, but they were interrupted by the call telling them that there had been a crush at Peggy's.
Fast-forward a few weeks and tonight sees Denise struggling with the guilt that it was her own daughter, Chelsea, who accidentally caused the the drama at the nightclub and not Jack's daughter, Penny.
With this secret weighing her down, Denise tries to help Jack and his kids by reuniting him with Penny... and it works.
At Denzel's birthday party, Denise manages to get the estranged dad and daughter to make up. Later that evening, Jack thanks Denise for everything she has done and invites her to stay for a drink as a way of showing his gratitude. But of course, one thing leads to another and the pair share a kiss.
Jack finally tells Denise that he thinks she is a great mum, a wonderful person and that he misses her, probably all the things he should have said to her when they were actually still together, but still - better late than never, I guess!
While this kiss could potentially lead to more between the pair in the coming weeks, there is one massive Chelsea-shaped elephant in the room, and that is the fact Denise has been keeping her daughter's secret, something that could drive a new wedge between her and Jack when the truth comes out.
We already know that next week's episodes will see the truth finally come out that Penny isn't actually responsible for the club crush, and it was Chelsea's fault. But when Jack demands that she hands herself in to the police, will this fresh drama tear Denise and Jack apart once again? It is very possible!
EastEnders airs Monday - Thursday at 7:30 pm on BBC One.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.