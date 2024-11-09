Exclusive: Doctors star Chris Walker tells us why it is so hard to say goodbye

It’s a sad time for Doctors fans because, on Thursday, November 14, the staff of The Mill will close the doors of the surgery for the final time after 24 years of helping Letherbridge’s poorly locals.

In an exclusive interview with What To Watch, Chris Walker, who has played dependable cop Rob Hollins since 2009, and who created one of soap’s most popular couples with former co-star Jan Pearson - Rob’s now late wife Karen - tells us why it was hard to say goodbye…

How do you feel about Doctors coming to an end? "It’s a crying shame for the industry because of the amount of training we gave people, both behind and in front of the camera. In fact, one of my favourite things was when actors came in and it was their first TV role. "I remember my own first TV job in The Bill in 1985. Eric Richards, who played Sergeant Bob Cryer, came up to me and said, ‘It’s okay, it’ll be fine.’ I also did a film in the 80s called The Fourth Protocol with Michael Caine, and he went, ‘Ello Chris Walker, my name is Michael Caine.’ I said to myself, ‘If ever I get into a position where I can do that, I will.’ So I always made sure I knew the newbies’ names and said to them, ‘It’s gonna be okay, you’ll do well.’"

You were on the show for 15 years, so it was a huge part of your life… "Yes, and I was - and still am to a degree - a bit bereaved, which I know might sound dramatic. My other half, Sharon, said to me, ‘It wasn’t just a job, it became your identity.’ It’s very sad to lose that, and to not be with all the fabulous people who’ve become close friends. But nothing is forever. The BBC have made their choice, and that’s the way it is."

Did you have any inkling it was going to be cancelled, or was it a complete shock? "I sort of guessed it. A few little things happened that were out of the ordinary and I thought, ‘I don’t have a good feeling about this.’ "We were told on a zoom meeting, but it still came as a shock. I adored the show. We had such freedom with the scripts, and the storylines were incredible. And we were able to suggest stories - I came up with the idea for Karen losing her memory. I also directed 12 episodes, and I’m really grateful they allowed me to do that."

Tell us about the final day’s filming… "It was incredibly emotional, and I cried. Everyone in the building applauded each actor who came back to base for the last time. But it was also uplifting because we all loved each other."

Did you take any memorabilia? "Well you’re not allowed to take police uniforms away, for obvious reasons, but I was given the cell keys that Rob had when he was a custody sergeant, and I’ve got all the photographs that were around the building of Rob and Karen."

Chris as Rob Hollins, alongside Jan Pearson as Karen Hollins. (Image credit: BBC)

What do you think was Doctors USP? "Some days, you would have standalone episodes and it was like the old-fashioned Play for Today, but we also did storylines in black and white, we went back in time, and we did spoof episodes. It could branch out to wherever it wanted to go. And you had new guest stars in every episode, so the cast changed on a daily basis. That made it more unique than Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale. And they can’t go as crackers as we did!"

What have been your favourite storylines? "When Rob and Karen started fostering, I thought that was a genius idea, because every time a new child came in, there was a brand new story. And Rob’s PTSD storyline was fabulous, although harrowing. "There were some great episodes. We did one called ‘Hello?’ which was mainly just Rob on the phone. When we first started, Rob and Karen’s kids, Jack and Imogen (Nicolas Woodman and Charlie Clemmow), were at home and it was like a sitcom. And obviously there was the storyline last year where Karen died..."

You had a magical partnership with Jan Pearson… "What was wonderful was that we book-ended it at The Soap Awards. We won Best Partnership in 2010, and then again in our last year, in 2023. "On our very first day on set together, we’d never met before and our first scene was in bed - talk about diving in at the deep end! But we clicked instantly and I looked forward to every minute I worked with Jan - she’s a brilliant actress. We still text, and I’m due to see her soon."

Rob with Ruhma Carter. (Image credit: BBC)

Rob has recently become close to midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) Would you approve if they get together in the last episode? "One hundred percent. I think Rob is lost without a woman by his side. He’s only half of what he can be."

Will you tune in for the final instalment? "I will. Me and my son Gabriel have actually just taken over a pub kitchen for six months, because I’m a chef as well, and cooking has been my passion for years (Chris was a contestant on the 2010 series of Masterchef). Although if an acting job comes up, he’ll hire someone to replace me and I’ll go off. "So I want to invite everyone to come down to the Navigation Inn in Wakefield and watch the final episode with me. I’ll be in floods of tears!"

Don't miss the series finale of Doctors on Thursday, November 14 at 2:00pm on BBC One.

