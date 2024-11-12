Doctors REUNION on Bargain Hunt!

The series finale of Doctors airs this Thursday (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



To mark the end of the long-running BBC daytime drama, Doctors fans are in for a treat with an afternoon of special programmes on Thursday 14 November.



Including this medical themed episode of the daytime gameshow, Bargain Hunt (12:15pm).



Doctors stars Dex Lee (Bear), Kia Pegg (Scarlett) and Dido Miles (Emma) reunite with former co-star Sarah Moyle (Valerie) to battle it out at an antiques fair in Nottingham!



As our photos show, Dex and Kia are on the red team and will be going head-to-head with Dido and Sarah on the blue team.



If you haven't seen Bargain Hunt before, the aim of the game is to purchase antiques, which will earn the team a profit when they are later sold at auction.

Antique experts, Stephanie Connell and Gary Pe, are on hand to offer advice and guidance on the chosen items.



But ultimately, it's up to the team members to decide whether they reckon they've found prized items to turn into cash at auction.

WHAT will Doctors stars Sarah Moyle and Dido Miles discover at the antiques fair on Bargain Hunt? (Image credit: BBC)

Are Doctors stars Dex Lee and Kia Pegg on their game and ready to beat their rivals on Bargain Hunt? (Image credit: BBC)

With 60 minutes on the clock, our two teams of Doctors stars must race around an antiques fair at Southwell Racecourse and select their items.



Dex and Kia quickly spot a stall selling prosthetic limbs (!), while Dido and Sarah think about cooking-up a profit with an old pub sign advertising pies.



But which of our Letherbridge favourites will strike it lucky at auction?



ALSO happening on this episode of Bargain Hunt, presenter Natasha Raskin Sharp has an appointment to view a collection of medical items from the Victorian period.



She speaks to Dr Jenni Hunt from the Old Operating Theatre Museum in London, and views items including an early anaesthetic mask plus a tool for making a hole in the skull!

Don't miss Bargain Hunt: Doctors Special on BBC One. (Image credit: BBC)

Bargain Hunt: Doctors Special airs Thursday 14 November at 12:15pm on BBC One



All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer