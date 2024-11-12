Doctors REUNION on Bargain Hunt!
Doctors stars Dex Lee, Kia Pegg and Dido Miles reunite with Sarah Moyle for a special episode of daytime gameshow Bargain Hunt!
The series finale of Doctors airs this Thursday (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
To mark the end of the long-running BBC daytime drama, Doctors fans are in for a treat with an afternoon of special programmes on Thursday 14 November.
Including this medical themed episode of the daytime gameshow, Bargain Hunt (12:15pm).
Doctors stars Dex Lee (Bear), Kia Pegg (Scarlett) and Dido Miles (Emma) reunite with former co-star Sarah Moyle (Valerie) to battle it out at an antiques fair in Nottingham!
As our photos show, Dex and Kia are on the red team and will be going head-to-head with Dido and Sarah on the blue team.
If you haven't seen Bargain Hunt before, the aim of the game is to purchase antiques, which will earn the team a profit when they are later sold at auction.
Antique experts, Stephanie Connell and Gary Pe, are on hand to offer advice and guidance on the chosen items.
But ultimately, it's up to the team members to decide whether they reckon they've found prized items to turn into cash at auction.
With 60 minutes on the clock, our two teams of Doctors stars must race around an antiques fair at Southwell Racecourse and select their items.
Dex and Kia quickly spot a stall selling prosthetic limbs (!), while Dido and Sarah think about cooking-up a profit with an old pub sign advertising pies.
But which of our Letherbridge favourites will strike it lucky at auction?
ALSO happening on this episode of Bargain Hunt, presenter Natasha Raskin Sharp has an appointment to view a collection of medical items from the Victorian period.
She speaks to Dr Jenni Hunt from the Old Operating Theatre Museum in London, and views items including an early anaesthetic mask plus a tool for making a hole in the skull!
Bargain Hunt: Doctors Special airs Thursday 14 November at 12:15pm on BBC One
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.