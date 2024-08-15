Celebrity Race Across the World 2024 episode 1 recap: who reaches the checkpoint first?

Kelly Brook and husband Jeremy are all smiles before the start of the trip, but soon they get behind...

Here's our Celebrity Racing Across the World 2024 episode 1 recap, which sees the four teams — Jeff Brazier and his son Freddy; Kelly Brook and husband Jeremy; Kola Bokinni and his cousin, Mary Ellen and finally Scott Mills and his fiancé, Sam — embark on a 12,500 km race of a lifetime.

Here's what happened in the first episode... narrator John Hannah, famous for Four Weddings and a Funeral and recently seen in Silent Witness, introduces the epic adventure by saying: "Spanning eight countries in South America, the Amazon is the largest rain forest in the world. A dense, tropical wilderness. A network of waterways home to more wildlife than anywhere on Earth. And today they have company…". And then we see Jeff and his son Freddy. "Father and son living it up in the Amazon," says 19-year-old Freddy. "Define living it up?!," replies Jeff.

The pair are making their way to the race start line. Looking at the wonder of the Amazon, Essex boy Jeff jokes it's slightly different from Epping Forest! In their pre-race interview, Jeff says: "Fred still likes living with his dad, which is really cute and endearing in one respect, and on the other there needs to be a bit of an escape plan." Fred sweetly says: "I might be 19 but I still need my dad." Jeff adds: "I've seen my son struggle. I know that what he needs is a greater sense of purpose, self-worth, and confidence. So something like this of course we're going to grab with both hands."

Scott and Sam hand over their phones (Image credit: BBC1)

Their boat heads to the port of Belém, in the far north of Brazil. Now we get the first sight of Tess Lasso actor Kola and his cousin, Mary. In their pre-race interview, Mary comments that she doesn't think Kola is very prepared for the race. "There's moments I think how the hell did I get here," he says. "I've got two managers, two agents and a publicist, crazy. I feel like if you buy into the whole fame thing it changes you, maybe I'll lose a bit of myself. And I'll lose the kid from Peckham. It's been a hectic few years, there's been a lot of pressure. So this is a good time for me to do the race to find out what I'm made of."

Celebrity Race Across 2024 route map showing the five checkpoints and the final finish city of Frutillar. (Image credit: BBC)

At the start point, the teams have to hand over their mobile phones, cash and bank cards. In return, they get their essential race kit: a world map, travel guide, money belts and for their safety a GPS tracker.

Next, we meet Kelly Brook and her judo champion husband Jeremy. He says it's important for them to have something a bit different and dangerous in their lives. He seems pretty determined to win!

And then we meet the final pair, Radio 2 host Scott Mills and his fiancé Sam, who are getting married later this year. Sam has packed the essential item for traveling — a pack of custard creams!

The teams then learn their final destination is Frutillar in southern Chile and their first checkpoint is Canoa Quebrada. "This is bonkers," says Kola. Jeremy spots that Frutillar is in Chile, a journey of 12,500 km starting in the Amazon and finishing in the Andes. They have to pass through five checkpoints and only when they reach one will they learn when the next one will be. Their budget is £1,100 per team member, the equivalent cost of flying there. About £36 each per day. The teams head to the start line in downtown Belém.

Day one — the race begins

The teams are all at the start line, sussing each other out. And they're off… we quickly learn that Fred can run quicker than his dad! Kelly almost loses her lipstick, which is obviously essential for the Amazon! Jeff discovers that while the main language is Portuguese, not many people speak English as he tries to discover where the first checkpoint is. Jeremy, who we reckon might be quite good on this trip, speaks Italian and finds someone else who does and they discover it's quite far to beach town Canoa Quebrada. As John Hannah helpfully tells us, it's 1,750 km away to be exact. The options he explains is to hug the coast, which is more expensive and touristy, or go inland which will be cheaper, but even less people speak English. Scott and "tight" Sam decide to head inland to save money. They plan to head south to work in the town of Carolina and go to catch a bus

Kelly and Jeremy decide — well she decides — they're going via the coast. She seems to want to go sightseeing at a nature reserve while Jeremy has the steely look of a man determined to win and just wants to get there.

The first checkpoint is Canoa Quebrada (Image credit: BBC)

Scott and Jeremy pick up some bus tickets for £43.91 (not the cheapest bus!). Also at the bus terminal, is Jeff and Freddy. We cut back to their interview, with Jeff, in full dad mode, giving Freddy some stick for heading to see a girl in Birmingham the night before the trip rather than packing! They plan to head to a remote inland farm.

Jeremy and Kelly leave the city first. Meanwhile, Kola and Mary haven't even made it to the bus station! But they manage to at least get a free bus to it. They decide to go the coast route and head towards Sao Luis. As day one ends, everyone is on a night bus except Kelly and Jeremy who seem to be at a nice hotel!

Day 2 — Freddy bravely faces a fearsome Amazon animal... a chicken!

Jeff and Freddy are beginning to wonder about the wisdom of going somewhere so remote. They arrive at a farm where they're getting bed and board for doing some work. Freddy gets a lesson on how to hold a chicken. Freddy says he's faced a fear — might there be more deadly animals to worry about in the Amazon than chickens we wonder?!

Jeff says he hopes they will have some good father/son bonding time on the trip. Meanwhile, Kola and Mary arrive in Sao Louis and plan to head to tourist hotspot Santo Amaro. A whopping 650 km behind them are Kelly and Jeremy, who wake up to a massive rainstorm. They are in one of the world's largest mangrove conservation belts. Kelly seems very enthused despite the weather. In return for their accommodation, the pair are planting saplings. Kelly turns out to love gardening, so she's in her element. Kelly is liking the change to their normal routine, which is for Kelly to return from her radio job to find dinner on the table. Jeremy looks like a man not happy they're behind in the race.

Scott and Sam arrive in Carolina, where they're going to work for an 80-year-old sweetmaker in return for bed and board. Having trouble though as no one speaks English and Sam is worried.

Kelly and Jeremy are finally on the move but only to another hotel, shelling out more cash! Jeremy is not happy!

In Santo Amaro, Kola and Mary seem to be having a much better time at a backpacker’s hostel at the beach.

Kola and Mary having a great time! (Image credit: BBC)

Day 3 — Jeremy takes charge

Day 3, Jeremy makes clear to Kelly that they must get a move on. Jeremy says they're going the quickest route possible which sounds a good idea in a race! Kelly's not happy as she wants to see some beach towns. It's 14 hours on a bus and Kelly’s face is a picture! And it will be her first ever night trip — "Grim times" she declares.

Jeff and Freddy, who look like they're having fun, finish up their farm chores. With no taxi, they have to walk. Freddy seems ok, but Jeff is getting a bit stressed.

Meanwhile, Kola and Mary get a high-speed ride on some sand dunes and are having a great time!

Still in Carolina are Scott and Sam and they're making some jam. Jeremy dishes out the custard creams! Then they head to the bus station.

Meanwhile, Jeff and Freddy manage to finally find a phone to call a taxi. They are heading to transport hub Teresina, which is also where Scott and Sam and Kelly and Jeremy are heading.

Party animals Kola and Mary have hit an issue though as they struggle to find a quick way of moving on. Essentially they are stuck and they splash out a whopping £187.95 on a taxi!

Days 4 and 5 — who's first to the checkpoint?

Amazingly, Jeremy and Kelly are the first to arrive at Teresina. They have another 10-hour 600km trip to get to Fortaleza on the coast. Jeff and Freddy are also heading there. At a stop-off, they spot Scott and Sam! They're on the same bus. Jeff and Freddy have an awkward moment. But they have a hug.

Kola and Mary are the only ones going via the coast. They continue to have a great time, stopping for beer and food. They might not win this race but they're on course for the most fun!

Kelly and Jeremy arrive at Fortaleza. They decide to get a taxi for the final leg to the checkpoint. But at £90 it's not cheap! 84 percent of their budget remains.

Meanwhile, Sam uses his negotiating skills to get a cheaper taxi. While Fred and Jeff try to hitch a lift! Looks like they're wasting time.

Kelly and Jeremy arrive in Canoa Quebrada and get instructions to the exact checkpoint via their GPS tracker. Shortly after, Scott and Sam arrive, although needing the loo! Also in town are Jeff and Fred. Hand in hand Kelly and Jeremy find they need to head to Hotel Long Beach. Jeff and Fred seem to have gotten lost.

Kelly and Jeremy arrive and they're first! Budget remaining £1,841.31. Next, it's Scott and Sam. Budget remaining £1,864.76. Third is Jeff and Fred. Budget left £1,930.18. Just two hours separate the three teams, but 380km away is Kola and Mary! But at least they're having fun!!