'Married At First Sight UK' Season 6: Summer release date, trailer, and all you need to know

Married At First Sight UK Season 6 will see brides and grooms across the country grabbing their bouquets and adjusting their buttonholes as they prepare to wed a complete stranger!

Gaining inspiration from the Australian version of the reality series, after it was a global hit with viewers, fans will be excited to hear that Season 6 is likely to be filled with just as much drama and emotion over the 20 episodes. The contestants have not yet been announced, but we can expect an explosive series this year.

Channel 4 stated that: “The new UK series will be a bigger, more dramatic take on the format, following a fresh batch of singles as they search for love and a happy-ever-after with complete strangers.”

When will Married At First Sight UK Season 6 be on?

Married At First Sight UK Season 6 will air on E4, but they are yet to announce a date for its return. However, it should be expected later this summer. Make sure you save the date!

You can also watch the previous series on-demand on All 4.

What happens in Married At First Sight UK Season 6?

The unusual show’s aim is to form long-lasting marriages through the unconventional way of having complete strangers marry each other! Erm!!

So far in previous seasons, none of the contestants have actually stayed together. So, hopefully, this year we will be in for a pleasant surprise.

The show also has three relationship experts to assist the contestants on their marriage journeys and the potential problems that could surface between the couples. Including Melanie Schilling, who has also been an expert on the Australian version of the show, Paul C Brunson, who appeared on the E4 dating show Celebs Go Dating, and new Sex and Relationship expert Charlene Douglas who will be joining the trio.

Charlene said: "I am delighted to be joining this new series of Married at First Sight UK. This is a brand-new role for the show and it is important to remember that these couples have just met and are going to be getting to know each other quickly.

"I'm really looking forward to getting to know them all and digging deeper into their relationships and finding new ways for them to connect. It's also really interesting to bring my knowledge alongside the expertise of Mel and Paul. As a trio, I think we will have a really great team.”

Is there a trailer?

C4 dropped an entertaining and hilarious 40-second trailer to kick off the eagerly anticipated show. The trailer shows a vicar marrying a couple in a church. He begins by saying, “Do you take this complete stranger, who won’t be so attractive when you find out why she’s been single for five years, to be your wife?”

He then says to the bride: “Do you promise to cherish him even though he believes the world is flat?”

When the vicar asks the guests if they have any reason to believe the couple should not get married, nobody responds. He questions, “Nobody thinks this is a bad idea?” Poking fun at the outrageous element of the show. Afterwards, at the end of the clip, it states that the series is "coming soon".