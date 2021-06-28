Here's how to watch Love Island 2021 online wherever you are in the world.

Love Island is back with a fresh group of singletons all looking for romance. Here’s how to watch Love Island 2021 online anywhere in the world.

Summer is sizzling once again over on ITV2 as Love Island makes its long-awaited return. The show might have been cancelled last year because of the ongoing pandemic, but this year it's back with a bang.

Laura Whitmore hosts, with narration from her real-life husband Iain Stirling, as a new crop of beauties head to the Mallorcan villa on a quest to find love. Among the Islanders looking to 'couple-up' this series include a model, a civil servant, an events organiser and a PE teacher — all singletons but from very different backgrounds.

Will opposites attract? With its surprise couplings, major fallouts and shock dumpings, the show promises to be destination viewing.

Here’s how to watch Love Island 2021 online anywhere in the world.

How to watch Love Island 2021 online in the UK for free

Love Island 2021 launches on ITV on Monday 28th June at 9pm, the following episodes air on ITV2 every evening, except for Saturdays.

The whole series will also be available on ITV Hub if you need to catch up on the villa antics.

How to watch Love Island 2021 online anywhere in the world

There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite TV show on.

From laptops to a Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and games consoles to a mobile phone, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

This is the No.1-rated VPN in the world right now and as well as trying it out for free for a month, you can sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks. And it's a great way to watch Love Island via your usual method from anywhere in the world.View Deal

Love Island airs on ITV on Monday 28th June at 9pm, and then ITV2 every evening (except Saturdays) from then on. It is also on ITV Hub if you need to catch up. See our TV Guide for listings.