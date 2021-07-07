‘Love Island USA’ Season 3 — release date, location, islanders and everything you need to know

Actress and comedian Arielle Vandenberg is returning to host Love Island USA again this year!

Love Island USA Season 3 is nearly here! The sizzling-hot reality show will make its return to CBS in just a few days, and we've got info on the brand new islander lineup and where you need to go to watch it!

Twelve new islanders will be heading into a new villa to try and find love, and win a huge cash prize in the process this summer. They include a college athlete, a covid relief worker and a personal trainer. Will anyone find true love in Hawaii? You'll have to tune in to find out!

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island USA Season 3!

Love Island USA Season 3 kicks off with a 90-minute premiere at 9:30 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, July 7, on CBS!

Following the season premiere, Love Island USA will air July 8, 9 and 11 at 9 p.m., but only for the first week.

After that, the series will air Tuesdays through Fridays at 9 p.m. Eastern and on Sundays from 9-11 p.m. for the remainder of the season.

How to watch Love Island USA Season 3

You'll be able to watch Love Island USA Season 3 on the CBS network, and the show will also be available for streaming live and on-demand on the CBS App, and on Paramount+.

Love Island superfans will want to be watching on Paramount+, as there's set to be 15 hours of additional, exclusive content to watch alongside the show that's only available on the streaming service.

What bonus content is on Paramount+?

Each week, Paramount+'s Love Island USA coverage will include heaps of bonus content for fans of the dating show! This exclusive coverage begins this week with the following extras:

Love Island: The Drop - a deeper, unfiltered look at special events in the villa like new arrivals, challenges, and dates. The first edition will be available to stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, July 11, with additional dates to be confirmed.

a deeper, unfiltered look at special events in the villa like new arrivals, challenges, and dates. The first edition will be available to stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, July 11, with additional dates to be confirmed. Love Island Paramount+ Exclusive Episodes - Fans missing the drama will be able to find a bonus episode of Love Island USA considered too hot for TV on Paramount+ on Mondays, starting on July 12. These uncensored episodes will be available to stream on Mondays from 9pm ET, and will be available to watch on-demand later that same evening.

Fans missing the drama will be able to find a bonus episode of considered too hot for TV on Paramount+ on Mondays, starting on July 12. These uncensored episodes will be available to stream on Mondays from 9pm ET, and will be available to watch on-demand later that same evening. Love Island: Laid Bare - Every Friday (starting July 16), stream a one-hour intimate look at moments from the show which could only be shown on streaming services!

What should we expect from Love Island USA Season 3?

CBS has promised a summer filled with sizzling content and plenty of drama! According to a press release, "the ultimate temptation, Casa Amor, will be back as well as new games and challenges that test and strengthen the couples' relationships.

As before, expect new islander arrivals and shocking twists as new relationships form (and end!) as the series wears on. And, viewers can once again look forward to voting on who goes on dates and who's at risk of being dumped on the Love Island app!

Love Island USA Season 3 contestants

Here are the first twelve contestants who'll set foot in the new villa this summer...

Javonny Vega

(Image credit: Sara Mally / CBS)

Age: 26

Job: Real Estate Investor

From: Boca Raton, FL

(Image credit: Sara Mally / CBS)

Age: 25

Job: Waitress

From: Brooklyn, NY

Will Moncada

(Image credit: Sara Mally / CBS)

Age: 26

Job: Budtender

From: Colombia

Trina Njoroge

(Image credit: Sara Mally / CBS)

Age: 24

Job: Psychiatric Nurse

From: Hacienda Heights, CA

Shannon St. Clair

(Image credit: Sara Mally / CBS)

Age: 25

Job: Controller at a Construction Company

From: Bucks County, PA

Olivia Kaiser

(Image credit: Sara Mally / CBS)

Age: 28

Job: Business Owner

From: Anchorage, AK

Melvin "Cinco" Holland, Jr.

(Image credit: Sara Mally / CBS)

Age: 25

Job: Delivery Driver

From: Ashburn, VA

Kyra Lizama

(Image credit: Sara Mally / CBS )

Age: 23

Job: Covid Relief Worker

From: Honolulu, HI

Korey Gandy

(Image credit: Sara Mally / CBS)

Age: 28

Job: Rental Car Agent

From: Virginia Beach, VA

Josh Goldstein

(Image credit: Sara Mally / CBS)

Age: 24

Job: College Athlete

From: Haverhill, MA

Jeremy Hershberg

(Image credit: Sara Mally / CBS)

Age: 27

Job: Personal Trainer

From: New York, NY

Christian Longnecker

(Image credit: Sara Mally / CBS)

Age: 24

Job: Coffee Company Owner

From: Oahu, HI

Who's hosting Love Island USA Season 3?

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman are back once again to bring you another summer full of love and romance!

Where is Love Island USA Season 3 being filmed?

The first season of Love Island USA was shot in Fiji, but the 2020 season was forced into a last-minute move to a resort in Las Vegas due to COVID-19. For the third season, the show is moving location again!

Love Island USA Season 3 will be filmed in Hilo, Hawaii, with State Film Commissioner Donne Dawson confirming the production team has booked out the entirety of the Grand Naniloa Hotel in Hilo for the show!