Is Paramount Plus free with a cable subscription?

Paramount Plus is a sibling service to CBS, as both fall under the larger Paramount company umbrella. One of the features of Paramount Plus is the ability for users to access their live local CBS stations, in addition to the streaming service's offerings of original series, classic movies and TV shows. But does that mean if you already subscribe to CBS through a traditional pay-TV cable subscription you can get Paramount Plus for free?

Paramount Plus was formerly CBS All Access. As the name implied, CBS All Access was all about things on CBS. And, indeed, CBS All Access allowed those with one of some three dozen cable or satellite services to log in with those services. If you subscribe to, say, YouTube TV, you could log in with your YouTube TV credentials. Same for Sling TV, FuboTV, AT&T TV and many others. Though you would only have access to a live stream of your local CBS affiliate and not the entire CBS All Access library.

So, does that ability now extend to Paramount Plus? Can you log in with an existing cable service and watch live sports or shows like Ghosts, NCIS and other CBS programming?

The answer is no, you cannot. Consumers must sign up for Paramount Plus with either its ad-supported Essential plan or its ad-free Premium plan to watch any of its content. However, the Essential plan doesn't have a live stream of your local CBS affiliate, for that you will need to be signed up for Premium; the lone exception is for certain live sports, including the NFL.

You can always try before you buy, as there is a Paramount Plus free trial period of seven days available.

There are still ways though to use your cable subscription to watch CBS content without Paramount Plus.

How to stream CBS if you don't have a Paramount Plus account

Anyone with a pay-TV cable subscription or live TV streaming subscription that includes CBS can access new and past CBS content online through CBS.com and the CBS app. You can login to these options with your cable subscription credentials.

The CBS app is available for download on the App Store, Google Play or Amazon.

Here are the services with which you can access live streams of CBS:

Altice One

Armstrong

BendBroadband

BEVCOMM

Blue Ridge

Blue Stream

Breezeline

Buckeye Broadband

Consolidated

Cox

DirecTV

DirecTV Stream

Dish

Frontier

fuboTV

Grande Communications

Great Plains Communications

Hulu with Live TV

Mediacom

Optimum

Paul Bunyan Communications

RCN

Service Electric Broadband Cable

Service Electric Cable TV and Communications

Service Electric Cablevision

Spectrum

Suddenlink

TDS

Vast Broadband

Verizon

Volcano Vision, Inc.

WOW!

Wave Broadband

Xfinity

YouTube TV

Ziply Fiber

Zito Media

Or maybe you just need a VPN?

There is a world of incredible content on Paramount+. And while Paramount+ is expanding from the United States to other countries worldwide, you might still find that it's unavailable in your part of the world. Too fix that, a VPN might well be the way to fix things.

A virtual private network routes all of your internet traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, effectively making it as though your computer were physically in that country as well. So if you're looking to watch the latest Star Trek series but needed to be in, say, the United States in order to do so, a VPN can make that happen without actually having to book a ticket somewhere.

The one catch? You need to be able to trust your VPN provider, because all of your network traffic — encrypted and unencrypted alike — will be going through it. For that, we've long been fans of ExpressVPN.