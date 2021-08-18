'Love Island' UK fans blast Faye's stand-up routine

Love Island 2021 fans did not enjoy Faye's stand-up routine during the Love Island talent show last night!

Tuesday evening's episode was another tense affair as the islanders started to work out which couples had voted them as least compatible, and not all pairs reacted like Liberty and Jake.

Mary and Aaron and Faye and Teddy clearly both felt betrayed that some of the couples didn't think they were as compatible as the other remaining couples in the villa, and the early half of the show was dedicated to some awkward confrontations between the islanders.

Faye and Teddy were both upset that none of the couples who had voted for them had voiced their concerns about the compatibility with them up to that point. Mary and Aaron were also frustrated to find out that Kaz and Tyler had voted for them over Brett and Priya, who had just been dumped the night before.

After such a tense day, the Love Island talent show was probably the last thing any of the couples wanted to do, but it was over to the islanders to show off their skills that evening.

Liberty and Jake set their tone for the night with their performance of You Better Shape Up from Grease, Chloe tried to impress by answering maths questions from the other villa residents and Teddy performed a rap he'd written about the other islanders.

After that, Mary performed a tap dance routine, Toby and Aaron united to show off their football skills, Millie played the piano, and Tyler sat down to sketch Kaz as his life model.

Next up was Faye, who had decided to perform a comedy roast of the other islanders. Although the other islanders seemed to enjoy it, it didn't go down as well with viewers.

To be fair, viewers didn't think any of the talents on display were all that impressive, but it was Faye's stand-up routine that went down the worst. Viewers were quite taken aback that Faye would take the opportunity to roast the other islanders, especially in the same episode where she came to blows with some of them over their votes for the least compatible couple the day before.

At least Liam was on hand after Faye's routine to lighten the mood back up with his rendition of It's Not Unusual by Welsh legend, Sir Tom Jones!

With another public vote on the horizon, has Faye's roast of the other islanders cut her and Teddy's time in the villa short just a few days before the final? We'll have to tune in tonight to find out...

Love Island 2021 airs Sunday-Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.