'Love Island' winners — all the couples who have won the popular dating show

Love Island is officially back, and so far the dating show has seen six Love Island winners. The match-making programme has been on our screens since 2015, and since then we've seen many couple's battling it out to impress viewers and win a £50,000 cash prize.

But how many of the previous Love Island winners can you remember?

If you need a recap, we've put together a list of everyone who's won the dating show so far, if they're still together, and what they're up to now.

Who are the Love Island winners?

2020 - Paige Turley and Finn Tapp.

In 2020, Paige Turley and Finn Tapp won the winter edition of Love Island. The couple celebrated one year together in February 2021, and both have a large social media following after their success on the show. Paige has a YouTube channel and has released music on Spotify, and Finn is a former semi-professional footballer, playing the position of defender.

2019 - Greg O'Shea and Amber Gill.

2019's Love Island winners were Greg O'Shea and Amber Gill, but they are no longer together as they broke up via text five weeks after receiving the prize. Greg is a professional rugby player and Amber is a beauty therapist. Amber now has a large social following, and recently launched a fitness plan on Instagram. Greg also has a YouTube channel where he shares fitness tips.

2018 - Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer.

EastEnders legend Danny Dyer's daughter, Dani Dyer, won the 2018 edition of Love Island alongside Jack Fincham. However the pair are no longer together, with Jack announcing the news on Instagram writing: "We have some amazing memories together and have been through a lot but sometimes things aren't meant to be and we really did try to make it work but it unfortunately didn't and that is life."

Dani is now in a relationship with Sammy Kimmence, and the pair share a son together, Santiago, who was born in January 2021.

2017 - Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies.

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies won the 2017 series of Love Island, but their relationship didn't last. A string of rows led to the couple's split, despite the duo previously suggesting they might get married. Amber is now in a relationship with Nick Kyriacou, and has landed her first TV acting role in CBBC comedy drama Almost Never. Meanwhile, Kem is one half of music duo Chris & Kem and has also appeared on Dancing on Ice.

2016 - Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde.

Nathan and Cara married after meeting on the 2016 series of Love Island, and welcomed their first child together in 2017, a son named Freddie-George and a daughter named Delilah in 2020. Cara is the co-owner of Embroidery by FJ and both Cara and Nathan have had guest appearances on The Only Way is Essex.

2015 - Jessica Hayes and Max Morley.

The first Love Island winners were Jessica Hayes and Max Morley, but they split six weeks after leaving the villa. They've since gone on to date other people, and Jessica is now mum to Presley with partner Dan Lawry. Jessica and Dan sadly lost their second child Teddy in 2020, and Jessica has gone on to raise awareness about baby loss.