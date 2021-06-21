Who is Chloe Burrows on 'Love Island'? All you need to know

Chloe Burrows is one of the contestants taking part in Love Island 2021.

She will be hoping to have lots of fun and hopefully find love in the latest series of the ITV hit.

So, what made Chloe decide she wanted to take part in the huge reality show? Chloe reveals: “I’ve been in awful ‘situationships’ and stuff so I just thought, why not?!”

Hopefully, Chloe will have more luck taking part in Love Island.

Chloe goes on to talk about how her friends and family would describe her. “Funny. I’m always the funny one in a situation. I always try and make everyone laugh. Outgoing, I’m quite bubbly and always doing something.”

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island star Chloe Burrows...

Chloe Burrows on Love Island. (Image credit: ITV)

How old is Chloe Burrows?

Chloe Burrows is 25.

Where is she from?

Chloe is from Bicester in Oxfordshire.

What does Chloe Burrows do for a living?

Chloe is a marketing executive.

What is Chloe looking for in a partner on Love Island?



Chloe is pretty clear in what she’s looking for on Love Island. She explains: “I like a good build. I go to the gym. I want someone who is funny. Really funny and caring and will do nice little things for you. And then obviously someone who you can depend on to not ditch you.

"Because I am quite a big character and quite loud, they would have to be as loud, if not more. I could never be with someone who is quiet. Someone that gives you a bit back.”

Can Chloe meet anyone who matches her criteria? Or will she have no luck? We can’t wait to find out!

Love Island starts at 9pm on Monday 28 June on ITV2 and ITV Hub (see our TV Guide for full listings). Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.