Who is Liberty Poole on 'Love Island'? All you need to know

Liberty Poole is one of the reality stars lined up for Love Island 2021.

She will be hoping to make a big impact on the latest series of the ITV hit, which begins in June.

Talking about why she’s applied, Liberty says: “I've never had that nice, happy relationship so I think it will be nice and something for me to experience. Obviously, I want the best summer ever because we have been in lockdown for a year so it would be nice to go away and enjoy the sun and make friends as well. I’m excited, I’m a bit of a social butterfly so I love to meet new people. I’m a girls’ girl as well so I can’t wait for the girly friendships. It’s going to be fun!”

Here’s everything you need to know about Liberty Poole…

Liberty Poole is one of the stars of the new series of Love Island. (Image credit: ITV)

How old is Liberty Poole?

Liberty Poole is 21.

Where is she from?

Liberty is from Birmingham.

What does Liberty Poole do for a living?

Liberty Poole is a waitress at Nando’s and a marketing student. So, has she ever seen any awkward dates at Nando’s? “I’ve had people try and rinse me for a date at Nando’s, get the discount and stuff. But I’ve never had a date in one. I’ve had a few things happen at work. I’ve had a napkin shaped as a rose given to me which was cute, that was when I first started working there and then I’ve been proposed to. It was a bit unexpected!

"He was on his own, he’d come into the restaurant every week and he got down on one knee and was like, ‘Will you marry me?’. But in his hand, it was a charity support badge not a diamond ring or nothing. So I was thinking, that’s one way of saying I’m a charity case when it comes to love!”

What is Liberty looking for in a partner on Love Island?

Liberty says: “So I like tall, alpha male, confident, a cheeky chappy sort of guy. But obviously, that’s always usually combined with player types, which is where I go wrong. So I am trying to change my ways and go for more of a nicer guy that is going to treat me right.”

Love Island starts at 9pm on Monday 28 June on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.