Who is Sharon Gaffka on Love Island? All you need to know

Sharon Gaffka was the first name announced for the new series.

Sharon Gaffka is the first contestant confirmed for Love Island 2021.

She is just one of the stars who will be heading to the villa and hoping to triumph in the hit ITV reality show.

Talking about why she’s applied, Sharon says: “It's been a bit of a running joke between my friendship group for a while that I should apply, probably because I’m the most outrageous one out of the group.

"But also because of COVID and the lockdown, I’m the only single one in my friendship group. They’re either married or planning on getting married. I don’t want to be the only one in the group chat that is single anymore!”

Here’s everything you need to know about Sharon Gaffka…

Sharon Gaffka in the new series of Love Island. (Image credit: ITV)

How old is Sharon Gaffka?

Sharon Gaffka is 25.

Where is she from?

Sharon is from Oxford?

What does Sharon Gaffka do for a living?

Sharon is an operation lead for the Department of Transport. “I’ve been a civil servant since I was 18. I’ve worked in lots of different departments. I’ve been doing Brexit policy for the last year, I did a stint during the Coronavirus pandemic in the Department of Health so I was helping deliver testing kits and managing the operations. It’s been an intense year!”

What is Sharon looking for in a partner on Love Island?

“I have this thing where if something doesn’t work out with one person, I’ll try and go for the other extreme to see if that works out. I tend to date someone who is taller than me, even though my last long-term partner, he was actually someone who was shorter than me. I’m quite an intellectual person so I want someone who can kind of match that.”

Love Island starts at 9pm on Monday 28 June on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.