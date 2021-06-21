Who is Shannon Singh on 'Love Island'? All you need to know

Shannon Singh is one of the stars of the new series of Love Island.

Shannon Singh has been revealed as one of the reality stars on Love Island 2021.

She will be hoping to find love in the latest series of the ITV show, which starts in June.

Talking about why she wants to be on the show, Shannon says: “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. If you’re lucky enough to participate in the show, why would you not? And hopefully meet an exciting hunk.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Shannon Singh…

Shannon Singh is from Scotland. (Image credit: ITV)

How old is Shannon Singh?

Shannon Singh is 22.

Where is she from?

Shannon is from Fife in Scotland.

What does Shannon Singh do for a living?

Shannon Singh is a model. “I used to be a glamour model when I was 18/19. I loved those days, I’ve got nothing to be ashamed of, they were my glory days. Now I’m more on Instagram/ YouTube. I’ve done a bit of commercial modelling. I can DJ as well.”

What is Shannon looking for in a partner on Love Island?

Shannon says: "I don’t feed off looks, I feed off energy, I need someone with personality. Just someone I can have fun with. I’m a party girl, I love going out, I’m very social. For me it’s quite hard to find people who are genuine and looking for what you’re looking for.

"I’m not just going to go with anyone because they’re convenient. I need to make sure they’re for me. Looks — obviously, they’ve got to be handsome, but if he’s a handsome hunk but it’s like talking to a brick wall and I’d rather watch paint dry, it’s not going to be great.”

Love Island starts at 9pm on Monday 28 June on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.