Winter Love Island 2023: everything we know about the new series

We're getting a double helping of fun in the sun next year.

If you can't wait for the next summer of love, we've got good news: we're getting Winter Love Island 2023!

While the latest season was airing earlier this year, ITV confirmed that two seasons of Love Island would be coming in 2023. Dubbing it "the year of love", the network confirmed that we'd be getting a double helping of the hit dating show as the winter spin-off is set to turn the heat up before the main event comes along in the summer of 2023.

This news means that we'll soon be seeing a fresh batch of singletons jet off on a quest to find their perfect match and potentially land a huge cash prize in a stunning villa in South Africa. Expect challenges, break-ups, make-ups and bombshells aplenty.

Here's what we know about Winter Love Island 2023 so far...

When does Winter Love Island 2023 start?

Whilst an exact start date hasn't been pinned down just yet, ITV bosses have confirmed that the show will get underway at some point in January 2023 and that it will air on ITV2 and the network's new streaming service, ITVX.

The 2020 series of Winter Love Island got underway on Sunday, January 12 and ran till Sunday, February 23.

If ITV plans to follow a similar release schedule for the returning series, Sunday, January 15 could well be when our first helping of Love Island arrives in 2022, though this is unconfirmed.

Who's hosting Winter Love Island?

That's one of the big questions about the new series. Laura Whitmore announced that she would be stepping down at the end of Love Island 2022 on Instagram, explaining that she found some elements of the show difficult and that she was only ever intending to fill in for former presenter, Caroline Flack, for a single season. You can see her full post below.

Since she broke the news, rumors have been swirling about who will replace Laura Whitmore as the next host of Love Island (opens in new tab). Some of the popular suggestions for the role include Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (although she'll likely be too busy with Dancing on Ice 2023), ex-islander Maura Higgins and AJ Odudu.

Recent rumors suggested that presenter Maya Jama would be taking on the role. The Sun (opens in new tab) reported that she was "ITV's dream option" and that she had already been discussed as Caroline Flack's replacement before Laura was chosen, "but now the time is right". Whether this turns out to be true is still unclear, as ITV has yet to confirm who the new host is.

Where is Winter Love Island being filmed?

ITV has revealed that the new series of Winter Love Island will once again be filmed in South Africa, at a brand new villa.

Mike Spencer, Executive Producer at Lifted Entertainment, said: "After eight brilliant series, we are excited to be serving up two helpings of love in 2023 by kicking off in January at a stunning new villa in South Africa. We can look forward to more romances, bromances and everything in between as we embark on another epic year of love.”

As and when we learn more details about the new villa, we'll include them here.

Who won the last series of Winter Love Island?

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp walked away from the first series of Winter Love Island as the winning couple, beating Siannise and Luke T, Demi and Luke M and Jess and Ched.

Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu were the winners of the 2022 series.

Can you still apply for Love Island 2023?

Yes! If you'd like to be part of the line up for the upcoming season, applications are still open. If you think you'd like to look for love in the next season, you can find more information and apply on the ITV website. (opens in new tab)