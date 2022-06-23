Winter Love Island to return as ITV confirms two seasons of Love Island coming in 2023

Love Island's winter series is officially coming back next year!

ITV has dubbed 2023 "the year of Love", as they've confirmed we're getting a double helping of Love Island next year with the reveal that the winter spin-off is heading back to our screens over the winter period next year along with the main event in the summer.

Love Island's winter series aired in 2020 and ran from January to February for six weeks, but the series was not renewed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It followed the exact same format as the regular series aside from the fact that the islanders spend their time in a villa in South Africa, rather than the usual Mallorcan venue.

The new version of the winter series will kick off the New Year in style as a fresh batch of singletons heads to South Africa on a quest for love and romance (and a chance to bag a big cash prize and become Love Island winners!)

Further details will be announced in due course, but for now, all we know is that both seasons will be coming back to ITV2 and ITV's new streaming service, ITVX, in 2023.

Paige and Finn, the winners of the original winter edition said: “Love Island enabled us to find love with someone that without the show, our paths would never have crossed.

"We both found everything that we’d asked for in a partner in each other and we now live together in Manchester (we’ve been here for almost two years). We’ve got a new amazing group of friends and literally couldn’t imagine life without each other”, they added. Hopefully, another couple will follow in their footsteps when the show arrives next year!

This news comes as ITV has revealed that the current series of Love Island has become the biggest show of the year among the 16-34 year old demographic (going off consolidated data). The launch episode of Love Island has now been streamed 7.5 million times, and the series as a whole has been streamed 74 million times.

Love Island 2022 is currently airing nightly at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. New episodes of the show are also available to stream on BritBox the morning after they air.

In the US, Love Island UK is now streaming Tuesday through Saturday exclusively on Hulu.