'Love Island' 2022 — everything we know so far

Love Island 2022 will see the hugely popular ITV2 dating show returning for its eighth series.

The show was confirmed to return during the Love Island final last year when Laura Whitmore directed viewers over to the website to apply for the latest series.

That means we'll once again be watching a boatload of British singletons leave the country behind to chase love (and a cash prize) in the Love Island villa in 2022.

There's bound to be plenty more heated chats, dramatic recouplings, new bombshells, and shock dumpings when the next set of islanders jets off to Mallorca later this year.

Here's everything we know about Love Island 2022 so far...

Although we don't have an exact release date from ITV just, we can expect to see Love Island return at some point this summer. The most recent season began on Monday, June 28, and ran for eight weeks until the final aired on Monday, August 23.

Is there a trailer for 'Love Island' 2022?

Not yet! As applications are currently open for the new series, it’s way too early for a trailer just yet. Keep checking back as we’ll be sure to keep this guide updated with all the latest info on Love Island 2022.

Who are the 'Love Island' 2022 contestants?

With applications still open at the time of writing, it's unlikely that we'll find out who will be taking part in Love Island's latest series for some time yet.

If you think you'd be interested in jetting off to the villa, you can find more information about how to apply for the upcoming season on the ITV website.

Who will host 'Love Island' 2022?

After she hosted both the main show and Love Island: Aftersun last year, we'd expect to see Laura Whitmore returning to host all the action inside the villa.

Love Island also wouldn't be the same without her husband Iain Sterling's iconic voiceovers, and we'd expect to hear him all over again when the show returns.

Iain Sterling and Laura Whitmore at ITV Palooza! on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (Image credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Where will 'Love Island' 2022 be filmed?

The Love Island villa on the outskirts of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar in Mallorca was revamped to be Covid-secure ahead of the previous season; we'd expect that the same villa will be used for the upcoming season.

Who won 'Love Island' 2021?

The most recent couple to walk away from the Love Island villa £50,000 richer was winning couple Liam Reardon and Millie Court who beat Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, Teddy Soares and Faye Winter, and Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruikshank.