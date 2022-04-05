Britain’s Got Talent 2022 — air date, judges, hosts, trailer and everything we know

Britain’s Got Talent is returning to ITV for a new season.

Fans of Britain’s Got Talent were bereft when its 15th series was postponed last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So they’ll be thrilled that after a year away, the much-loved ITV talent show is back with Britain's Got Talent 2022!

The stage is set as, once again, a whole host of weird, wonderful and super-talented acts audition at the London Palladium for the chance to follow in the footsteps of Britain's Got Talent winner, comedy pianist Jon Courtenay, and perform at this year’s Royal Variety Performance and win a £250,000 cash prize.

Who will we be adding to the Britain's Got Talent winners list? Here’s everything we know so far about Britain’s Got Talent 2022…

Britain’s Got Talent 2022: When does it start?

Britain’s Got Talent returns to our screens on Saturday, April 16 on ITV, as the audition trail begins to find an act fit for royalty.

Britain’s Got Talent 2022: Are Ant and Dec back as hosts?

Ant and Dec return as hosts for Britain's Got Talent 2022 (Image credit: ITV)

It just wouldn’t be Britain’s Got Talent if our favorite Geordie duo, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly weren’t waiting in the wings, getting to know the acts - celebrating with those whose auditions are a success and commiserating with those who fail to impress.

What remains to be seen is whether, as in previous years, the hosts will be asked to become part of an act!

Britain’s Got Talent 2022: who are the judges?

First look: David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell take their seats as judges for 2022. (Image credit: ITV)

There’s no change to the panel as Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams all return for 2022, marking the 10th year that the same four judges have been on the show. And yes David is STILL winding up Simon! Some things never change...

Britain’s Got Talent 2022: Are there any new elements this series?

It seems Britain’s Got Talent has a new surprise twist for 2022, called Golden Moments, which sees talented people nominated by their friends or family to audition for the show. Each judge surprises a different person, inviting them to the London Palladium.

With these new Golden Moments, will the hosts and the judges still have their Golden Buzzer acts?

Absolutely. And, What To Watch has learned that, the talent has been so strong this year, TWO acts received a Golden Buzzer on the very first day of auditions. With Ant and Dec’s Golden Buzzer act, Jon Courtenay, winning last year, can they make it two in a row?

Ant and Dec's Golden Buzzer act Jon Courtenay won BGT in 2020. (Image credit: ITV)

Are there any unusual acts we should look out for?

We don’t want to give too much away but our BGT sources tell us to ex-spooked the unex-spook-ted!

Is there a trailer?

You bet! This is sure to whet your appetite for what’s to come from BGT 2022…

Britain's Got Talent returns on Saturday, April 16 on ITV.