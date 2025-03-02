Britain's Got Talent viewers DIVIDED over this 'dangerous' act, with some saying the performance 'had them in stitches' and others finding it 'not funny at all'
Britain’s Got Talent fans were divided over one act during last night's show.
Stunt performers The Lazy Generation took to the Britain's Got Talent stage performing dangerous challenges, leading some to criticise the 'painful' display.
'What on earth were the producers and judges thinking of putting this dangerous, silly and painful act on TV?' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).
Before continuing, 'I mean kids might try this even though it would be stupid just my opinion anyway.'
#BGT The Lazy Generation:- This is just madness - I didn't get it at all and didn't find it funny.
Meanwhile, another fan replied, with more of a positive take on the act, 'It was absolute chaos. I have no idea what they would do in the next round and I think that’s half the fun of it!
'The Glass I shouted at, but the LEGO made me swear out loud!'
Others compared the act to the US show Jackass, with another writing, 'Jackass British style. #BGT.'
However, other Britain's Got Talent viewers enjoyed the act, with one writing, 'That audition literally had me in stitches.'
Another BGT fan chimed in, praising the contestants, writing, 'Catching up on bgt and shocked to find The Lazy Generation are still going. Was so close to them about 10 years ago but lost touch. I’m glad they’re still doing the crazy stuff.'
Meanwhile another wrote of the show, criticising the current format, 'Britains got talent isn’t fun anymore, there’s no strict judges, everyone gets standing ovations and even the s**t acts get 4 yeses. back when it was good it was unpredictable… not anymore.'
To which another fan replied, standing up for the show, 'If you don’t like it, why watch? You could just.. change the channel?
'Things never stay the same forever, and to think that they would is just incredibly naive.'
Britain's Got Talent returns to screens next Saturday on ITV.
