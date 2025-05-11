Britain's Got Talent fans furious over 'unfair' format rule

Britain's Got Talent fans were left fuming after a new golden buzzer rule came into play for the semi-finals of the ITV show, asking bosses to rethink the format in a more 'fair' way.

In last night's episode of Britain's Got Talent, which aired on Saturday, 10th May, we saw the introduction of a Golden Buzzer for the knockouts that allowed one judge per week to send an act straight to the final - much to the distress of viewers.

'GOLDEN BUZZER SHOULD ONLY BE PRESSED ONCE ALL THE ACTS HAVE PREFORMED AT THE END... Then they can DECIDE .. I don't think this way is fair,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

To which another fan replied, 'Let’s be honest here, they’ve already picked their winner.'

While another said, 'Totally agree as it’s not fair on the rest of the contestants am voting for Electric Umbrella as they deserved the golden buzzer when they appeared.'

And another wrote, 'EXACTLY... The seriously need to change the way the do this Golden Buzzer thing... Need to move it to the end.. When all acts are on stage together.'

While another wrote, 'Totally agree,they know who they want to go through,we all know it’s a fix.'

And another added, 'Or wait til the end and let the public put one act through, and the judges put an act through.'

Meanwhile, another social media user wrote on the social media platform, 'Really don’t understand the golden buzzer process. Surely it’s fairer to see all the acts, then pick who receives the golden buzzer.'

Meanwhile another made the surprising confession, 'I actually really preferred the live shows when there was no audience during the pandemic.

'They want every single act to be the golden buzzer and I can barely hear the judges comments over them screaming and shouting.'

And another agreed, 'I miss the live finals of #BGT being on all week @BGT you need to go back to how things were and stop with the overload of the golden buzzer.'

Other Britain's Got Talent viewers were keen to see Electric Umbrella go through, with another writing, 'Tonight’s #BGT Semi was SO infuriating - If Bruno hadn’t been harangued into using his Golden Buzzer then he would obviously have given it to Ping Pong Pang who deserved it and then Electric Umbrella would have gone through on the public vote as it should have been. Hopefully…'

And another said, 'The golden buzzer is so contrived and staged and awkward. What a joke of an inclusion for the finals.'

Britain's Got Talent continues next Saturday 17th May on ITV.