Casualty fans say THIS character is playing a 'dangerous game' as their actions DIVIDE viewers

By published

Casualty viewers respond to Rida's latest move

EMBARGOED 15/04/25 Rida looks concerned and sad.
(Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Casualty fans have voiced their concerns over one character's actions. During the latest instalment of Casualty of the 'Internal Affairs' storyline (which aired Saturday, 10th May 2025), viewers saw Rida grapple with reporting an incident of sexual assault by her colleague, Russell.

To expose Russell's actions, Rida decided to make an online group exposing misconduct by surgeons public.

But some fans had concerns over Rida's latest move.

'Oh Rida... You're playing a dangerous game. But, err, as a newbie group member, surely she shouldn't have had the the admin rights to make this problematic surgeons list public?' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

While another said, 'I just knew Rida couldn't be trusted with Nicole's private Group Chat. Second she's in that's Cam and Jodie told.'

Meanwhile, another fan of the BBC medical drama wrote, 'I see, Rida is playing the long game.

While another said, 'If this isn’t part of Rida stitching up Russell in some way I’ve gone right off her.'

While another questioned, 'Why was Rida smirking? Shouldn't she have backed Nicole? I'm confused.'

The episode also made some viewers question Rida's motives, with another writing, 'This is why I don't like Rida. Shes very righteous but she's actually quite selfish too, and not a very nice person.'

Meanwhile another said, backing Rida up, 'Rida is the sweetest.'

Speaking about the emotive storyline, Sarah Seggari previously told Metro: "It’s only going to be more explosive. It’s going to have some twists and turns I really don’t think you’ll be expecting. It was a joy to film.

"You’ll see a very different side of Rida that we haven’t seen in the two years she’s been on telly. That was really fun to play."

Tune in next Saturday, May 17th, to find out what's next for the residents of Holby ED.

Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.

Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on the day the show airs on BBC iPlayer.

Lauren Hughes
Freelance writer

Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.

A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book. 

