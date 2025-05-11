Casualty fans say THIS character is playing a 'dangerous game' as their actions DIVIDE viewers

Casualty fans have voiced their concerns over one character's actions. During the latest instalment of Casualty of the 'Internal Affairs' storyline (which aired Saturday, 10th May 2025), viewers saw Rida grapple with reporting an incident of sexual assault by her colleague, Russell.

To expose Russell's actions, Rida decided to make an online group exposing misconduct by surgeons public.

But some fans had concerns over Rida's latest move.

'Oh Rida... You're playing a dangerous game. But, err, as a newbie group member, surely she shouldn't have had the the admin rights to make this problematic surgeons list public?' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

Oh Rida... You're playing a dangerous game.But, err, as a newbie group member, surely she shouldn't have had the the admin rights to make this problematic surgeons list public? 🤔[That guy is a total Shit though!]#CasualtyMay 11, 2025

While another said, 'I just knew Rida couldn't be trusted with Nicole's private Group Chat. Second she's in that's Cam and Jodie told.'

I just knew Rida couldn't be trusted with Nicole's private Group Chat.Second she's in that's Cam and Jodie told. #Casualty https://t.co/0T97WuBcLAMay 10, 2025

Meanwhile, another fan of the BBC medical drama wrote, 'I see, Rida is playing the long game.

I see, Rida is playing the long game #CasualtyMay 10, 2025

While another said, 'If this isn’t part of Rida stitching up Russell in some way I’ve gone right off her.'

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If this isn’t part of Rida stitching up Russell in some way I’ve gone right off her. #CasualtyMay 10, 2025

While another questioned, 'Why was Rida smirking? Shouldn't she have backed Nicole? I'm confused.'

Why was Rida smirking? Shouldn't she have backed Nicole? I'm confused 😐 #CasualtyMay 10, 2025

The episode also made some viewers question Rida's motives, with another writing, 'This is why I don't like Rida. Shes very righteous but she's actually quite selfish too, and not a very nice person.'

This is why I don't like Rida. Shes very righteous but she's actually quite selfish too, and not a very nice person #casualtyMay 10, 2025

Meanwhile another said, backing Rida up, 'Rida is the sweetest.'

rida is the sweetest #casualtyMay 10, 2025

Speaking about the emotive storyline, Sarah Seggari previously told Metro : "It’s only going to be more explosive. It’s going to have some twists and turns I really don’t think you’ll be expecting. It was a joy to film.

"You’ll see a very different side of Rida that we haven’t seen in the two years she’s been on telly. That was really fun to play."

Tune in next Saturday, May 17th, to find out what's next for the residents of Holby ED.

Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.