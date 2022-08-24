Who will replace Laura Whitmore on Love Island 2023? Here's who's in the running...

Who will replace Laura Whitmore as the next host of Love Island? That's the latest question on the mind of Love Island fans, ever since Laura Whitmore revealed that she would be stepping down after hosting the series for the past three years.

Laura Whitmore took over from the late Caroline Flack as the current host in 2020. When Laura confirmed her departure, she paid tribute to Flack and explained that she has found certain elements of the show difficult, including scheduling conflicts and the flights to and from South Africa.

She concluded with: "I wish it was still possible but know you'll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline".

With Laura leaving the series behind, fans are already trying to guess who might be the next host of Love Island. There are more than a few names in the mix already, including some former islanders, and other celebs from the world of reality TV and other dating shows.

Here are just a few of the celebs that we think could be in the running to replace Laura Whitmore as Love Island's next host.

Who will replace Laura Whitmore? Here are our top picks for the next Love Island presenter

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. (Image credit: ITV)

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was a hugely popular contest from Love Island 2022. She won the latest series with her partner, Davide Sanclimenti by an absolute landslide, having won nearly 64% of the public vote which decided the winning couple.

Ekin-Su was at the heart of some of the show's most memorable moments (including several bust-ups with Davide), and plenty of viewers even called for her to take over the hosting gig once she left the villa behind.

Since winning, the pair have been in high demand, and have been predicted to become some of the show's most successful contestants yet. ITV could look to capitalize on her newfound fame and bring her back to the villa as the new host.

Maya Jama

Maya Jama. (Image credit: John Phillips/Getty Images)

Maya Jama is one of the current favorites for Laura Whitmore's replacement. Plenty of fans felt she would be up for the job before Laura took over, so it makes sense that she's top of many viewers' lists now that Laura is leaving the dating show behind.

Maya is a TV and Radio presenter. She's likely best known for taking over from Stacey Dooley as the presenter of Glow Up on BBC Three in 2021, but she's had plenty of presenting gigs over the years, including big-ticket events like the MOBO Awards and the 2017 Pre-Brit Awards Party.

Some of her other credits include co-hosting the first season of The Circle with Alice Levine and 2020's Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer and MTV's True Love or True Lies.

Darren Harriott

Darren Harriott. (Image credit: Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Love Island superfan Darren Harriott could well be in line for the hosting gig. Any regular Aftersun viewers will recognise him as a mainstay on Laura's celebrity panel. Darren was a regular guest in previous years, though he was a permanent addition to this year's Sunday night lineup and even served as a co-host on this year's Reunion, too.

Outside of Love Island, Darren is a stand-up comedian. He first appeared on our TV screens in Stand Up Central, and since then has toured the UK with his stand-up shows and has landed places on a variety of UK panel shows like Mock the Week and 8 Out of 10 Cats.

Zara McDermott

Zara McDermott. (Image credit: Jim Dyson/Redferns via Getty )

Zara McDermott is another ex-islander who might be in the running to be the next Love Island host.

She's drawn plenty of fans with her running commentary alongside her partner, Sam Thompson, and this prompted many of her followers to call for her and Sam to host the next series.

Since leaving the villa behind, she's appeared in Made in Chelsea, fronted two BBC documentaries, and she made her presenting debut with the BBC Three dating series, Love In The Flesh, which brought couples who'd not met in person together for the first time in a beautiful Greek beach house. Could she be keen to stay in the dating show game?

Emma Willis

Emma Willis. (Image credit: Kate Green/Getty Images)

Emma Willis is no stranger to hosting popular TV shows, which could mean she could be part of the discussion for Laura's replacement.

Most viewers probably recognise her from her time either as a presenter on The Voice UK or Big Brother, but she's fronted plenty more shows over the years, including a brief stint on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! NOW!, The Circle, The Great Home Transformation (with Nick Grimshaw) and Emma Willis: Delivering Babies.

Maura Higgins

Maura Higgins. (Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Maura is another ex-islander who's swiftly become a popular suggestion among Love Island fans.

Maura is easily one of the most memorable contestants from Love Island's past; she finished in fourth place with Curtis Pritchard after entering as a bombshell on Day 10, and was responsible for some of the show's many catchphrases during her time in the villa, so it's perhaps no surprise that she's become one of the favorites for role.

She's also got some hosting experience thanks to her time as the recent host of Glow Up Ireland, so we've no doubt she'd be a perfect fit for Love Island 2023.

AJ Odudu

AJ Odudu. (Image credit: Nicky Johnston/Comic Relief/Getty Images)

Like many of the other stars on this list, AJ has plenty of presenting credits, so it's no surprise she's been another popular suggestion for the next Love Island host.

She was the host of Married at First Sight UK: Afters in 2021 (and even appeared opposite Emma in Big Brother's Bit on the Side), but she's popped up as a presenter or contestant in a whole host of shows including Strictly Comic Relief, The Voice, The Big Breakfast, plus she was chosen to act as the UK's spokesperson for Eurovision Song Contest and was part of the team covering the Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

With that much under her belt, she's got more than enough experience to guide the next set of islanders through another summer of love.

Love Island 2022 has been and gone, but you can relive all the highs and lows from the latest season on ITV Hub and BritBox or on Hulu in the US.