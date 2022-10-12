Love Island announces Maya Jama as brand new host

Love Island has announced TV and radio presenter Maya Jama as the brand new host of the award-winning dating show.

Taking over from the previous host Laura Whitmore, Maya Jama said: ﻿“I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows! I can’t wait to get into the Villa to meet all of the Islanders.”

Maya, who recently hosted the hit competition series Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star, will be heading to the iconic Villa in South Africa for the first of the two series next year.

Director of Reality Programming & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2, ItvBe & CITV, Paul Mortimer said: “Finding a new host to follow the wonderful Laura Whitmore was never going to be easy. In Maya Jama though, we have another high profile fan of the show who’ll be a great addition to the Love Island family.

"Cool, charming and charismatic, I speak for us all when I say Maya will also bring a unique presenting style to the show, as did Laura and, of course, the very much missed Caroline Flack. We’re very pleased to have her on board.”

Maya Jama presented ITV's Walk the Line. (Image credit: ITV)

Love Island became the most-watched series ever on ITV Hub with record-breaking viewing figures of more than 269 million streams this summer, attracting the biggest 16-34s audience on any channel this year.

Lifted Entertainment, Managing Director, Richard Cowles said: “There are very few people who could fill the role of Love Island host but Maya Jama has it all and we're very excited to welcome her to Love Island. Not only is she a fantastic presenter but she is a massive fan of the show. The cast and viewers alike will be thrilled to see her enter the Villa!”

Maya has presented the likes of Walk the Line, Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer, Soccer Aid, True Love Or True Lies? and the documentary When Dads Kill.