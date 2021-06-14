'Glow Up' Season 4 — everything we know so far

Glow Up Season 4 will see fans once again tuning in to see who will be crowned Britain’s next make-up star.

The popular series was presented by Stacey Dooley for its first two seasons, before Maya Jama took over for Season 3. Meanwhile, MAC Cosmetics' artist Dominic Skinner and L’Oréal Paris’ Global Makeup Director Val Garland were on judging duties once again.

Now that Glow Up Season 3 has concluded, crowning 21 year old makeup artist Sophie Baverstock as the winner, many people are wondering if the series will return with a new set of contestants hoping to win the coveted title. Here's what we know about a potential fourth season...

So far, there's been no confirmation that Glow Up Season 4 will be happening, but fans are certainly keen to see more. Fans have taken to social media to voice their opinions, with one commenting: "Fabulous series, looking forward to the next, well done all involved" and another adding: "Amazing final and very deserving winner, although all finalists excelled! Already looking forward to your return!".

If BBC3 do confirm a fourth season, we will be sure to let you know! Meanwhile, you can watch previous episodes via iPlayer.

Make-up fans, welcome to the final! Seven weeks of talent and hard work but only one artist can be crowned Britain's Next Make-Up Star. 🎉👑 #GlowUpBBC

Are applications open for Glow Up?

As Season 4 hasn't been confirmed yet, applications for Glow Up are currently closed. But if casting does go ahead for a new season, it's likely they'll open up at the end of the year, as previous forms went live in October. The application asks for all the usual details like name, age, address, and of course, quizzes hopeful contestants about their makeup experience.

Who are the current Glow Up champions?

Sophie Baverstock is the most recent Glow Up winner, and has since went on to gain a successful social media following as a result of her makeup artistry.

Season 2's winner was Hong Kong born Ophelia Liu, a self taught makeup artist, and Season 1's first ever winner was Ellis Atlantis, a drag queen and former retail assistant, who used to work full-time on a beauty counter in a department store. But could we be seeing a fourth winner soon?