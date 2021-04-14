'Glow Up' Season 3 release date, new host, cast, guest judges and more

Glow Up Season 3 is almost here! Yes, Glow Up: Britain's Next Make Up Star is on its way back to BBC3 and BBC iPlayer, with 10 more talented make up artists (MUAs) competing to impress judges and industry experts Dominic Skinner and Val Garland — and with a brand new host.

Here's everything you need to know about the third series...

Glow U Season 3 launches from 7pm on Tuesday April 20 on BBC3 and BBC iPlayer. As with the previous series, new episodes will be released weekly. The series will also air on BBC1 from Tuesday April 20 at 10.45pm.

Glow Up Season 3 presenter

New presenter Maya Jama. (Image credit: BBC / Wall To Wall)

Maya Jama joins as presenter for the third series. As a fan of the show, it was a role that Maya was excited to get stuck into — and she admits she's not always found make-up easy...

"In school I couldn't do it at all — the only thing I knew how to draw on was eyeliner!" reveals Maya. "That was the same for quite a while, but then moving to London and getting into TV and actually having an excuse to dress up and be super glam sent my mind all over the place. I've been obsessed with looks and beauty and make-up ever since!"

The first two series of the show were hosted by Stacey Dooley, who Maya is good friends with — but she reckons her pal will be a tough act to follow.

"I've got massive boots to fill!" she says. "All props to Stace, but we're just completely different people so it will be different, naturally. I just wanted to bring a relatable, friendly vibe to it, get to know the MUAs more and help them to come out of their shells, and bring a bit of silliness and hopefully an added playful element to it!"

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make Up Star Series 3 judges

Judges Dominic Skinner and Val Garland are back to scrutinise the MUAs' work with their magnifying glasses. Dominic is the global senior artist for MAC Cosmetics, and he's earned a reputation as a stickler for technique and precision. Val is the global make up director for L'Oréal Paris and she makes it clear from the outside that she won't be satisfied with mediocrity — she's looking for extraordinary talents.

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make Up Star judge Dominic Skinner. (Image credit: BBC / Wall To Wall)

"What's beautiful about make-up is it's a really accessible art form for so many people," says Dominic. "You don't need a massive bank balance to pop to Superdrug to pick up a palette to have a go. It allows anyone from any background the ability to be creative, imaginative and expressive. Glow Up is about opening the door, allowing that newly-formed talent to be given the opportunities of doing a beauty shoot, or working on a TV show, or backstage at a theatre."

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make Up Star judge Val Garland. (Image credit: BBC / Wall To Wall)

"For me, there is a sort of element of feeling like Mother," adds Val. "When I think of all the MUAs, it's like you want your children to do well, you want them all to get something out of it — you want them all to win. I feel like I'm there hopefully to support and guide, but when they fall down, I get emotional too, because I know what it was like when I was starting out. It's a very judgemental industry, so you've got to have a thick skin."

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make Up Star Series 3 contestants

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make Up Star Series 3 contestants (L-R): Sophie, Nic, Elliott, Jack, Dolli, Ryley, Craig, Alex, Xavi, Samah. (Image credit: BBC / Wall To Wall)

The contestants for Glow Up: Britain's Next Make Up Star Series 3 are:

- Alex (27, freelance MUA)

- Craig (24, retail MUA)

- Dolli (26, retail MUA)

- Elliott (27, freelance MUA)

- Jack (26, dementia care worker)

- Nic (28, business owner)

- Ryley (19, influencer)

- Samah (30, retail MUA)

- Sophie (21, make-up student)

- Xavi (22, journalist)

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make Up Star Series 3 guest judges

An array of industry experts and celebrities will be appearing on Glow Up Season 3 to assist Val and Dominic with the judging. They include:

- Ateh Jewel, award-winning beauty journalist and diversity campaigner

- Sherri Laurence, Emmy-winning make-up department head on FX drama Pose

- Les Child, choreographer and voguing pioneer

- Cate Hall, lead hair and make up designer on Netflix's The Crown

- Abby Roberts, Tik Tok's biggest make up star

- Vanessa Spence, ASOS Design Director

- Loz Schiavo, Bafta-winning make up designer for BBC1's Peaky Blinders

- Rankin, globally-renowned photographer and director

- Jonas Blue, DJ and music producer

- AWA, singer

- Lisa Eldridge, one of the world's leading make up artistsI

Is there a trailer for Glow Up Season 3?

There absolutely is! You can check it out below.