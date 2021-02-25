'The Masked Singer UK Season 3' — start date, panel and everything you need to know

The Masked Singer Season 3 will have the nation once again playing its favourite guessing game.

The Masked Singer recently wrapped up for a second successful series, proving once again that viewers love nothing more than spending their Saturday nights trying to guess which celebrities are hiding behind bonkers costumes.

Now everyone is wondering if the ITV show is going to be returning to our screens for a third series, who will be on the panel, and how long after we going to have to wait for our next The Masked Singer fix.

Here is everything we know about the next series of The Masked Singer so far...

While there hasn't been an official statement from ITV about when the third series will air, it is thought it will hit our screens at the end of 2021 or at the very start of 2022 if the past two years are anything to go by.

It is thought filming for the third series will start later this year.

The Masked Singer bosses have revealed that fans can expect the next series to be even more bonkers than ever.

Executive producers of The Masked Singer, Dan Nettleton and Derek McLean, told Radio Times that they had big plans for the show going forwards.

"We have got so many ideas!" Dan Nettleton revealed.

"We don't intend for this to be the same every year, and partly because of the beauty of the format, it means you can do bonkers things.

"In a traditional kind of talent show, there are limits to where you can take the show, but with a show that relies on Badgers singing against Sausages and Blobs, there really isn't a limit.

"We have some very crazy high concept ideas that we would like to introduce to the series going forward."

Who will be on the panel for The Masked Singer Season 3?

Panelist Jonathan Ross confirmed during an interview with The Mirror recently that there would indeed be a third series of the show, and that he is returning to the judging line up.

Jonathan said: "Okay, well we're doing a third series, and I'm doing the third series. And I shouldn't speak about who the other judges are but you're not going to be surprised.

"I'm looking forward to doing it because it's a fun way to spend the evening. On The Masked Singer, I'm as much a viewer as a participant, for part of the evening.

"There's a real, genuine chemistry on the panel and we really have a great time. I think hopefully that comes across at home."

Who will be presenting The Masked Singer UK Series 3?

Joel Dommett has cemented his place in the hearts of the nation as The Masked Singer presenter, delivering his cheesy-but-hilarious jokes every weekend. It is thought that Joel will return as presenter for The Masked Singer series 3.

It has been hinted that Joel Dommett will return for the third series of The Masked Singer UK. (Image credit: ITV)

Which celebrities will be taking part in The Masked Singer UK Series 3?

While we obviously won't know which celebrities are hiding behind the next lot of masks until they are unveiled on stage, if the last two series are anything to go by, we can expect some big names.

Over the last two series we have seen Spice Girl Mel B, Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts, opera singer Katherine Jenkins, Kelis, CeeLo Green, Justin Hawkins, Aston Merrygold, Lenny Henry, Morten Harket, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and American singer Ne-Yo to name but a few.

Who won the last series of The Masked Singer UK?

Series 2 of The Masked Singer saw Aston Merrygold as Robin, Ne-Yo as Badger and Joss Stone as Sausage all battle it out in the final. In the end it was Joss Stone who took home the series 2 winners crown after doing a brilliant job of keeping the panel and viewers at home guessing until the very end.

The first series of The Masked Singer UK saw Nicola Roberts as Queen Bee, Jason Manford as Hedgehog and Katherine Jenkins as Octopus all make it to the final three. It was Nicola Roberts who won the series as Queen Bee, and she then later returned to the show to appear on the panel in the series 2 final.

Joss Stone won the second series of The Masked Singer as Sausage. (Image credit: ITV)

Is there a trailer for The Masked Singer UK Series 3?

Not yet, but we will update this page as soon as one is released.