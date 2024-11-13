There's a new mask joining the contestants in The Masked Singer season 12. But who is Royal Knight on The Masked Singer season 12?

Royal Knight makes their debut along with Ice King, Strawberry Shortcake, Sherlock Hound and Macaron in The Masked Singer season 12's Who Are You Fest Night. Take a look at the season synopsis below for a sneak peek of what's to come:

"Grab your flower crowns, it’s time to meet Group C on Who Are You Fest Night on The Masked Singer! The newest group of celebrities will once again be endorsed by their very own celebrity Masked Ambassadors. Get ready to see some familiar faces returning to The Masked Singer stage to drop some major clues about their friends’ identities. Group C will put on show stopping performances of 'You and I,' 'Under The Bridge,' 'Tonight Tonight,' 'Call Me Maybe' and 'Slow Burn.'"

Let's look at the clues to see if we can figure out who is Royal Knight on The Masked Singer season 12!

Who is Royal Knight on The Masked Singer season 12? Theories

We're excited to see who the judges think is under the Royal Knight mask.

Who Are You Fest Night theories: TBA

Who is Royal Knight on The Masked Singer season 12? Song picks

Song choices are everything on The Masked Singer. What does Royal Knight's song picks reveal about them?

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Who Are You Fest Night song pick: TBA

Who is Royal Knight on The Masked Singer season 12? Clues

What do the clues reveal about Royal Knight's identity? Take a look!

Who Are You Fest Night clues: TBA

The Masked Singer season 12 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and streams the following day on Hulu.