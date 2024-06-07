The Masked Singer season 12: everything we know about the singing competition

Ready to "take it off" again with The Masked Singer season 12? Well into its second decade, it's time to embark on the biggest and boldest season ever.

We can't wait to see which athletes, celebrities, reality stars and public figures find their way under masks. Will we see a few familiar faces from the 2024 Summer Olympics? It's anyone's guess!

We're compiling all of the available information about the new season, so be sure to keep checking back for more updates as we get closer to the fall premiere. Here's everything we know about The Masked Singer season 12.

The Masked Singer season 12 will return to its regular time slot on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT this fall, followed by The Floor at 9 pm ET/PT. We don't have a premiere date yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

The Masked Singer airs on Fox, which is included with most cable providers. You can watch past seasons on Hulu, where you'll also find previous seasons of the show.

If you've cut the cord, you can access the channel through live TV providers like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

The Masked Singer season 12 masks

It will be a while before we get to see the new masks for season 12. What we do know is that year after year, the show has upped the ante when it comes to creativity so we fully expect to be blown away with the costumes this fall.

The Masked Singer season 12 premise

Here's the official synopsis of The Masked Singer from Fox:

"The Emmy Award-nominated singing competition features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head-to-toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Celebrities who have performed on the show include T-Pain, LeAnn Rimes, Nick Lachey, Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Lonzo Ball, Wayne Brady, Wendy Williams, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick, Kermit The Frog, Caitlyn Jenner, Wiz Khalifa, Jewel, Dick Van Dyke, Ne-Yo and many, many more!

"With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity."

The Masked Singer season 12 panelists and host

Though we're awaiting official confirmation on the panelists, we imagine that The Masked Singer season 12 will feature several familiar faces. It's very likely that Nick Cannon (Drumline) will once again play host and master of ceremonies for the show, while Ken Jeong (The Hangover), Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg (Dirty Love) and singer Robin Thicke will make up the panel. We don't know at this point whether Nicole Scherzinger will be back to join the panelists or if Rita Ora (Wonderwell) will be filling in again.

The Masked Singer season 12 trailer

It's too early for a trailer for The Masked Singer season 12, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Previous winners of The Masked Singer