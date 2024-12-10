The Masked Singer Christmas special 2024: release date, characters, panel, host and everything we know

Nutcracker, Turkey Crown, Star and Cracker will all take to the stage this Christmas.

The Masked Singer Christmas Special 2024 is here, as the nation's favourite guessing game returns for more festive family fun.

Just like last year's Christmas special we will once again see four famous faces hiding under festive-themed costumes as they all try and hide their true identities from the panel and us at home. But who will wow the crowds with their angelic voices and who will go down like a plate of cold sprouts?

The Masked Singer Christmas special 2024 is set to be a Christmas TV highlight and is a festive treat for us all right before The Masked Singer 2025 starts next year.

Here is everything you need to know about the festive-themed one-off...

The Masked Singer Christmas Special 2024 airs at 7.30pm on Boxing Day on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Looking for more shows to watch this festive season? Don't forget to check out our Christmas TV Guide for even more holiday-themed shows.

The Masked Singer Christmas Special 2024 characters

In this festive episode Star, Turkey Crown, Nutcracker and Christmas Cracker will battle it out in two head to heads. But who will be crowned Christmas champion?

The characters will be singing festive songs 'A Sleigh Ride Together With You', 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas', 'The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You)', 'Driving Home For Christmas', 'This Christmas' and 'Having A Wonderful Christmas Time' - but will the panel be able to crack clues and correctly guess who is hiding inside the masks?

Let's meet the festive-themed characters below...

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Bandicoot TV/ITV) Star Which celebrity is dressed as a shining star for their festive performance? (Image credit: Bandicoot TV/ITV) Nutcracker Nutcracker looks like he might be taking the competition very seriously. (Image credit: Bandicoot TV/ITV) Turkey Crown Turkey Crown looks good enough to eat on stage! (Image credit: Bandicoot TV/ITV) Cracker Cracker might burst with excitement on stage!

The Masked Singer Christmas Special 2024 host

The Masked Singer wouldn't be the same without Joel Dommett on hoisting duties, and once again he is back for the festive special.

Speaking of the festive show, Joel said: "It's just such a great show and I love that it's now part of some people's traditions. Families have their meal and sit down and watch The Masked Singer, it's lovely. It’s joyous and it's for all the family. French and Saunders are on the show which is really special because they haven’t done anything together for quite a while. Seeing them together is just a mad thing, so much of my childhood just watching them."

(Image credit: Bandicoot TV/ITV)

The Masked Singer Christmas Special 2024 panel

Our superstar panel of detectives are back with Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall all returning, however, Rita Ora will be replaced by special guests Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders.

Speaking of joining the show for the Christmas special, Dawn and Jennifer said they are ready to take each other on! "Any rivalry between Jen and I on this show will NOT be friendly… We love each other but a competition is a competition and I will take her down with no mercy," joked Dawn.

Jennifer revealed: "Dawn is far more up-to-date with the Who’s Who of showbiz so I’m hoping she’ll be giving me some suggestions. My biggest fear is not recognising the celebrity who does actually have to ’Take it off'. I’m hoping we will work as a team!"

(Image credit: Bandicoot TV/ITV)

Behind the scenes and more on The Masked Singer Christmas Special 2024

The Masked Singer is a BAFTA award winning series and the Christmas special was filmed earlier this year. The new series will air in the UK on ITV1 and ITVX in the new year.