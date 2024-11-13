Who is Strawberry Shortcake on The Masked Singer season 12?
Who's under the Strawberry Shortcake mask on The Masked Singer?
There's a new mask joining the first group of contestants in The Masked Singer season 12. But who is Strawberry Shortcake on The Masked Singer season 12?
Strawberry Shortcake makes their debut along with Sherlock Hound, Royal Knight, Ice King and Macaron in The Masked Singer season 12's "Who Are You Fest Night" on November 13. Take a look at the episode synopsis below for a sneak peek of what's to come:
"Grab your flower crowns, it’s time to meet Group C on Who Are You Fest Night on The Masked Singer! The newest group of celebrities will once again be endorsed by their very own celebrity Masked Ambassadors. Get ready to see some familiar faces returning to The Masked Singer stage to drop some major clues about their friends’ identities. Group C will put on show stopping performances of 'You and I,' 'Under The Bridge,' 'Tonight Tonight,' 'Call Me Maybe' and 'Slow Burn.'"
Let's look at the clues to see if we can figure out who is Strawberry Shortcake on The Masked Singer season 12!
Who is Strawberry Shortcake on The Masked Singer season 12? Theories
We don't know much about Strawberry Shortcake yet, but we're excited to see who the panel thinks is under the mask.
Who Are You Fest Night theories: TBD
Who is Strawberry Shortcake on The Masked Singer season 12? Song picks
In the world of The Masked Singer, song picks mean a whole lot. What does Strawberry Shortcake's song pick say about their identity?
Who Are You Fest Night song pick: TBA
Who is Strawberry Shortcake on The Masked Singer season 12? Clues
What do the clues reveal about Strawberry Shortcake's identity? Take a look!
Who Are You Fest Night clues: TBA
The Masked Singer season 12 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and streams the following day on Hulu.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.