There's a new mask joining the first group of contestants in The Masked Singer season 12. But who is Strawberry Shortcake on The Masked Singer season 12?

Strawberry Shortcake makes their debut along with Sherlock Hound, Royal Knight, Ice King and Macaron in The Masked Singer season 12's "Who Are You Fest Night" on November 13. Take a look at the episode synopsis below for a sneak peek of what's to come:

"Grab your flower crowns, it’s time to meet Group C on Who Are You Fest Night on The Masked Singer! The newest group of celebrities will once again be endorsed by their very own celebrity Masked Ambassadors. Get ready to see some familiar faces returning to The Masked Singer stage to drop some major clues about their friends’ identities. Group C will put on show stopping performances of 'You and I,' 'Under The Bridge,' 'Tonight Tonight,' 'Call Me Maybe' and 'Slow Burn.'"

Let's look at the clues to see if we can figure out who is Strawberry Shortcake on The Masked Singer season 12!

Who is Strawberry Shortcake on The Masked Singer season 12? Theories

We don't know much about Strawberry Shortcake yet, but we're excited to see who the panel thinks is under the mask.

Who Are You Fest Night theories: TBD

Who is Strawberry Shortcake on The Masked Singer season 12? Song picks

In the world of The Masked Singer, song picks mean a whole lot. What does Strawberry Shortcake's song pick say about their identity?

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Who Are You Fest Night song pick: TBA

Who is Strawberry Shortcake on The Masked Singer season 12? Clues

What do the clues reveal about Strawberry Shortcake's identity? Take a look!

Who Are You Fest Night clues: TBA

The Masked Singer season 12 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and streams the following day on Hulu.