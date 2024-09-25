It's time for The Masked Singer season 12 and this season the show is taking things to a whole new level with more celebrities, bigger masks and lots of surprises. Among the group of contestants on this season, we want to know who is Showbird on The Masked Singer season 12.

Based on previews, Showbird will be making their debut in the season 12 premiere, "Who Can It Be Now?," airing September 25. How long Showbird will last in the competition is anyone's guess but we hope to see a long run from them.

There are lots of exciting theme nights coming up including Miley Cyrus Night, Barbie Night, Footloose Night, Sports Night, 60's Night, Thanksgiving Night and the ever-popular Soundtrack of My Life Night. Here's a look at the synopsis for The Masked Singer season 12:

"The Masked Singer is reaching new heights in season 12. Panelists Ken Jeong, Rita Ora, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg return as the series commemorates acclaimed franchises Barbie and Footloose, along with the iconic artist Miley Cyrus in a pop culture-piercing night that salutes her music catalog. New this season, clues are everywhere and hidden in all-new places: strategically embedded in costumes, in song choices and on-stage moments. And for the first time in the show's history, viewers will get the biggest clue yet as each of the 15 masked singers will be endorsed by a celebrity Masked Ambassador. These Ambassadors, all alums of the series, have a special connection to each singer and provide major new clues about their friends' identities. The episode will feature showstopping celebrity performances from five all-new masked celebrities and a jaw-dropping reveal no one saw coming!"

Ready to start guessing? Let's try to figure out who is Showbird on The Masked Singer season 12!

Who is Showbird on The Masked Singer season 12? Theories

Showbird could be anyone, really, but we have a feeling that they're used to being the center of attention on stage. With all of those brightly colored feathers and a spark of mischief in their eye, we have a feeling we've seen this Showbird before! We'll have the panel's theories right here for you once they're available.

Who is Showbird on The Masked Singer season 12? Song picks

Song picks in the world of The Masked Singer are a big deal and can often reveal a lot about who's under the mask if you look for clues. We'll have Showbird's song picks right here after they perform.

Who is Showbird on The Masked Singer season 12? Clues

What will the clues reveal about Showbird's identity? We'll have all of the clues for you right here as soon as they're available and maybe you'll be able to guess who's under the mask!

The Masked Singer season 12 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and streams the following day on Hulu.