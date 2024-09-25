Move over, Woody, because Woodpecker is about to make their debut on The Masked Singer. But who is Woodpecker on The Masked Singer season 12?

Woodpecker makes their debut in The Masked Singer season premiere episode, "Who Can It Be Now," airing on September 25. Take a look at the season synopsis below for a sneak peek of what's to come:

"The Masked Singer is reaching new heights in season 12. Panelists Ken Jeong, Rita Ora, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg return as the series commemorates acclaimed franchises Barbie and Footloose, along with the iconic artist Miley Cyrus in a pop culture-piercing night that salutes her music catalog. New this season, clues are everywhere and hidden in all-new places: strategically embedded in costumes, in song choices and on-stage moments. And for the first time in the show's history, viewers will get the biggest clue yet as each of the 15 masked singers will be endorsed by a celebrity Masked Ambassador. These Ambassadors, all alums of the series, have a special connection to each singer and provide major new clues about their friends' identities. The episode will feature showstopping celebrity performances from five all-new masked celebrities and a jaw-dropping reveal no one saw coming!"

Let's look at the clues to see if we can figure out who is Woodpecker on The Masked Singer season 12!

Who is Woodpecker on The Masked Singer season 12? Theories

Get your guesses ready! As soon as the panelists make their guesses about Woodpecker's identity we'll have them for you right here.

Who is Woodpecker on The Masked Singer season 12? Song picks

Is Woodpecker a song bird? We'll find out when they sing their first song. We'll have their song pick for you right here as soon as they have performed.

Who is Woodpecker on The Masked Singer season 12? Clues

What will the clues reveal about Woodpecker's identity? We'll have them all for you right here.

The Masked Singer season 12 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and streams the following day on Hulu.