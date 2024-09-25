Leaf Sheep might be the cutest contestant on The Masked Singer season 12. With their floppy puppy-dog ears, huge eyes and big smile, they've won our hearts. So who is Leaf Sheep on The Masked Singer season 12?

We know Leaf Sheep makes their debut on the season premiere episode of The Masked Singer, "Who Can it Be Now?," on September 25. Here's the synopsis of The Masked Singer season 12 to help you get excited about the upcoming season:

"The Masked Singer is reaching new heights in season 12. Panelists Ken Jeong, Rita Ora, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg return as the series commemorates acclaimed franchises Barbie and Footloose, along with the iconic artist Miley Cyrus in a pop culture-piercing night that salutes her music catalog. New this season, clues are everywhere and hidden in all-new places: strategically embedded in costumes, in song choices and on-stage moments. And for the first time in the show's history, viewers will get the biggest clue yet as each of the 15 masked singers will be endorsed by a celebrity Masked Ambassador. These Ambassadors, all alums of the series, have a special connection to each singer and provide major new clues about their friends' identities. The episode will feature showstopping celebrity performances from five all-new masked celebrities and a jaw-dropping reveal no one saw coming!"

So who is Leaf Sheep on The Masked Singer season 12? Let's take a look at all of the clues below!

Who is Leaf Sheep on The Masked Singer season 12? Theories

We'll have the panelists' theories about Leaf Sheep's identity as soon as they're available!

Who is Leaf Sheep on The Masked Singer season 12? Song picks

What song will Leaf Sheep sing in the premiere? We'll have their song picks for you right here once they're available!

Who is Leaf Sheep on The Masked Singer season 12? Clues

The clues are always a great way to figure out who might be under the mask. We'll have Leaf Sheep's clues for you right here.

The Masked Singer season 12 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and streams the following day on Hulu.