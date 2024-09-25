Who is Buffalo on The Masked Singer season 12?
Who's under the Buffalo mask on The Masked Singer?
It's time to take off the masks as The Masked Singer season 12 brings more celebrities and bigger masks than ever before. We can't wait to find out who is Buffalo on The Masked Singer.
Buffalo makes their debut during the show's premiere episode, "Who Can It Be Now?", airing on September 25. Here's a look at the synopsis of The Masked Singer season 12 so you can get a glimpse at what's coming up:
"The Masked Singer is reaching new heights in season 12. Panelists Ken Jeong, Rita Ora, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg return as the series commemorates acclaimed franchises Barbie and Footloose, along with the iconic artist Miley Cyrus in a pop culture-piercing night that salutes her music catalog. New this season, clues are everywhere and hidden in all-new places: strategically embedded in costumes, in song choices and on-stage moments. And for the first time in the show's history, viewers will get the biggest clue yet as each of the 15 masked singers will be endorsed by a celebrity Masked Ambassador. These Ambassadors, all alums of the series, have a special connection to each singer and provide major new clues about their friends' identities. The episode will feature showstopping celebrity performances from five all-new masked celebrities and a jaw-dropping reveal no one saw coming!"
With so many fun themes this season, we're hoping that Buffalo sticks around to show off their skills. So who is Buffalo on The Masked Singer season 12? We're keeping track of of the theories, song picks and clues below so you can see if you can figure it out!
Who is Buffalo on The Masked Singer season 12? Theories
The panelists always have the wildest guesses, but every now and then they make a lucky guess. We'll have all of their guesses about Buffalo's identity right here as soon as they're available.
Who is Buffalo on The Masked Singer season 12? Song picks
What's in a name? How about what's in a song? Song picks are everything on The Masked Singer and we're eager to see what song Buffalo picks in their debut. We'll have all of their performance details right here.
Who is Buffalo on The Masked Singer season 12? Clues
What will the show clues reveal about Buffalo's identity on The Masked Singer?
The Masked Singer season 12 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and streams the following day on Hulu.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.