The Masked Singer UK 2025: characters, host, panel and everything we know about season 6

The Masked Singer UK 2025 will soon be here with more outrageous costumes, bonkers guessing and stunning vocals as the nation tries to guess which famous faces are hiding under each mask.

The TV show, which has become a firm family favourite since it was launched in 2020, will follow hot on the heels of The Masked Singer Christmas special 2024 which airs on Boxing Day on ITV1 and ITVX.

Here is everything we know about the 2025 series, including a sneak peek at some of the characters for the new series...

We don't have an official release date from ITV yet, however, if past seasons are anything to go by, it is likely that the series will start at the beginning of 2025.

As soon as we have an official date we will update this guide.

The Masked Singer UK 2025 characters

While we are waiting for an official lineup to be announced by ITV, a teaser trailer released by ITV has revealed some of the costumes we can expect to see in the 2025 series. This season's highlights seem to include a pufferfish, a toad, a kingfisher, a crab, a bush, a bowl of spaghetti, and a set of chattering teeth! You can watch the trailer below to see more.

As soon as the full lineup is announced we will add the information and pictures to this guide.

The Masked Singer UK 2025 host

Joel is back for more Masked Singer mayhem. (Image credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer wouldn't be the same without Joel Dommett at the helm, and he is confirmed to be back for the new season, helping guide the panel through their bonkers guesses at who might be behind the masks.

The Masked Singer UK 2025 panel

Rita will be replaced by Maya Jama for season 6. (Image credit: ITV/Bandicoot TV)

Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall will all be back with their detective hats on, trying to work out which celebrities are hiding behind the elaborate costumes.

However, panel regular Rita Ora will be replaced by Love Island 2024 host Maya Jama. Pop star Rita has been part of the panel since the show aired its first run back in 2020, but Maya will now be stepping into her shoes for season 6.

Speaking of joining the show, Maya said: "I'm such a Masked Singer fan, so joining the panel alongside Davina, Jonathan, and Mo - and of course working with Joel - is going to be so much fun!

"I can't wait to figure out who's underneath all those incredible costumes, vibe to their performances, and get front-row seats to the unmaskings. I've watched the show for a long time, so I'm definitely bringing my A-game to the panel!"

Love Island host Maya is joining The Masked Singer. (Image credit: ITV Studios)

Is there a trailer for The Masked Singer UK 2025?

We don't have an official trailer, there is a teaser clip that is now being shown on ITV1 between TV shows. It doesn't give a lot away, but we do get a glimpse into what some of the costumes look like.

You can watch below...

The Masked Singer UK Season 6 Trailer 1 - YouTube Watch On

Behind the scenes and more on The Masked Singer UK 2025

For the first time, The Masked Singer 2025 will be accompanied by an all-new spin-off show titled The After Mask. According to Variety, the half-hour episodes will be presented by KISS FM presenter and singer-songwriter Harriet Rose, and will be available after the main show on ITVX and YouTube.

At the time of writing The Masked Singer has been renewed for one more season, likely to air in 2026.

Since bursting onto TV screens in 2020, The Masked Singer UK has reached a staggering 37 million viewers who have tuned in to guess who is hiding behind the mask.

The Masked Singer UK has been commissioned for ITV by Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment & Daytime Commissioning ITV, Joe Mace, Entertainment Commissioning Editor ITV.

The series will be produced by Bandicoot TV and the Executive Producers are Daniel Nettleton, Derek McLean and Claire Horton. The series producers are Ben Peart and Hannah Tomkins.