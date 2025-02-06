The Masked Singer season 13: release date, new theme nights and everything we know

Are you ready to "take it off" again with The Masked Singer season 13? Get ready because this could be the biggest season yet.

We can't wait to see which athletes, celebrities, reality stars and public figures are revealed under the masks!

Some of the theme nights this season include Shrek Night, Ghostbusters Night, Grand Ole Opry Night, Voices of Olympus: Unmasking the Gods, Carnival Night, Boy Bands Night and Decades Night, along with the return of Soundtrack of My Life Night.

New this season is the Detective Lucky Duck character who will drop in and provide clues to help the panel figure out who's under the mask.

We're compiling all of the available information about the new season, so be sure to keep checking back for more updates. Here's everything we know about The Masked Singer season 13.

The Masked Singer season 13 premieres Wednesday, February 12, at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Hulu.

The season premiere on February 12 will feature the Lucky 13 theme night.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Fox is included with most cable providers. You can watch past seasons of the show on Hulu.

If you've cut the cord, you can access Fox through live TV providers like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

The Masked Singer season 13 premise

Here's what The Masked Singer is all about: "With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity."

The Masked Singer season 13 masks

Take a look at some of the costumes coming this season:

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: FOX/Michael Becker) (Image credit: FOX/Michael Becker) (Image credit: FOX/Michael Becker) (Image credit: FOX/Michael Becker) (Image credit: FOX/Michael Becker) (Image credit: FOX/Michael Becker) (Image credit: FOX/Michael Becker) (Image credit: FOX/Michael Becker) (Image credit: FOX/Michael Becker)

The Masked Singer season 13 panelists and host

The whole gang is back for The Masked Singer season 13. Nick Cannon (Drumline) will once again play host and master of ceremonies for the show, while Ken Jeong (The Hangover), Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg (Dirty Love) and singer Robin Thicke will make up the panel. Rita Ora (Wonderwell) will once again be filling in for Nicole Scherzinger.

The Masked Singer season 13 trailer

Take a look at the first look at The Masked Singer season 13 below.

First Look at Lucky Season 13 | The Masked Singer - YouTube Watch On

The Masked Singer past winners