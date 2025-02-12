Who is Honey Pot on The Masked Singer season 13?
Who's under the Honey Pot mask on The Masked Singer?
One of the new masks that's part of the first group of contestants in The Masked Singer season 13, Honey Pot has a huge stage presence and is sure to be full of personality. So who is Honey Pot on The Masked Singer season 13?
Honey Pot makes their Group A debut along with Coral, Fuzzy Peas, Ant and Paparazzo in The Masked Singer season 13's season premiere Lucky 13 Night on February 12.
Here's the synopsis of the Lucky 13 Night episode: "Who said thirteen was an unlucky number? Season 13 of The Masked Singer is back and luckier than ever! Panelists Ken Jeong, Rita Ora, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and host Nick Cannon make a grand entrance and open the showstopping premiere with a superstar performance of 'Get Lucky' alongside some very special guests from past seasons, including The Masked Singer’s very own 'Wasp,' Mario! Get ready to sing-along with Group A to hits like 'SexyBack,' 'Just Give Me A Reason,' 'The Door,' 'La Bamba' and 'Mad World' in the all-new "Lucky Season 13: Group A Premiere" season premiere."
Let's look at the clues to see if we can figure out who is Honey Pot on The Masked Singer season 13!
Who is Honey Pot on The Masked Singer season 13? Theories
This blue jar of honey certainly looks to have an un-BEE-lievable personality. Honey Pot should be quite the character and we can't wait to see who the panelists think is under the mask. We'll have the panelists' theories right here!
Lucky 13 panel theories: TBD
Who is Honey Pot on The Masked Singer season 13? Song picks
What song will Honey Pot sing in their debut? We'll have it for you right here!
Lucky 13 song pick: TBD
Who is Honey Pot on The Masked Singer season 13? Clues
What do the clues reveal about Honey Pot's identity? We'll gather them up for you right here!
Lucky 13 Night clues: TBD
The Masked Singer season 13 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and streams the following day on Hulu.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
