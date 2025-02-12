One of the new masks that's part of the first group of contestants in The Masked Singer season 13, Honey Pot has a huge stage presence and is sure to be full of personality. So who is Honey Pot on The Masked Singer season 13?

Honey Pot makes their Group A debut along with Coral, Fuzzy Peas, Ant and Paparazzo in The Masked Singer season 13's season premiere Lucky 13 Night on February 12.

Here's the synopsis of the Lucky 13 Night episode: "Who said thirteen was an unlucky number? Season 13 of The Masked Singer is back and luckier than ever! Panelists Ken Jeong, Rita Ora, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and host Nick Cannon make a grand entrance and open the showstopping premiere with a superstar performance of 'Get Lucky' alongside some very special guests from past seasons, including The Masked Singer’s very own 'Wasp,' Mario! Get ready to sing-along with Group A to hits like 'SexyBack,' 'Just Give Me A Reason,' 'The Door,' 'La Bamba' and 'Mad World' in the all-new "Lucky Season 13: Group A Premiere" season premiere."

Let's look at the clues to see if we can figure out who is Honey Pot on The Masked Singer season 13!

Who is Honey Pot on The Masked Singer season 13? Theories

(Image credit: FOX/Michael Becker)

This blue jar of honey certainly looks to have an un-BEE-lievable personality. Honey Pot should be quite the character and we can't wait to see who the panelists think is under the mask. We'll have the panelists' theories right here!

Lucky 13 panel theories: TBD

Who is Honey Pot on The Masked Singer season 13? Song picks

What song will Honey Pot sing in their debut? We'll have it for you right here!

Lucky 13 song pick: TBD

Who is Honey Pot on The Masked Singer season 13? Clues

What do the clues reveal about Honey Pot's identity? We'll gather them up for you right here!

Lucky 13 Night clues: TBD

The Masked Singer season 13 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and streams the following day on Hulu.