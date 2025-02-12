Meet Paparazzo, part of the first group of contestants in The Masked Singer season 13. So who is Paparazzo on The Masked Singer season 13?

Paparazzo makes their debut along with Coral, Honey Pot, Fuzzy Peas and Ant in The Masked Singer season 13's season premiere, Lucky 13 Night, on February 12.

Here's the synopsis of the Lucky 13 Night episode: "Who said thirteen was an unlucky number? Season 13 of The Masked Singer is back and luckier than ever! Panelists Ken Jeong, Rita Ora, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and host Nick Cannon make a grand entrance and open the showstopping premiere with a superstar performance of 'Get Lucky' alongside some very special guests from past seasons, including The Masked Singer’s very own 'Wasp,' Mario! Get ready to sing-along with Group A to hits like 'SexyBack,' 'Just Give Me A Reason,' 'The Door,' 'La Bamba' and 'Mad World' in the all-new "Lucky Season 13: Group A Premiere" season premiere."

Let's look at the clues to see if we can figure out who is Paparazzo on The Masked Singer season 13!

Who is Paparazzo on The Masked Singer season 13? Theories

Paparazzo is donning a snappy suit with a giant camera as their head. The person under the mask is probably used to being in front of the lens. Could there be a model or a social media influencer under the mask? We can't wait to find out!

We'll have all the panelists' theories about Paparazzo's identity after the season premiere episode airs.

Lucky 13 Night panel guesses: TBD

Who is Paparazzo on The Masked Singer season 13? Song picks

Song picks on The Masked Singer are everything, as they often reveal a lot about who's under the mask. What songs will Paparazzo perform? Keep an eye out here!

Lucky 13 Night song pick: TBD

Who is Paparazzo on The Masked Singer season 13? Clues

What do the clues reveal about Paparazzo's identity? We'll have all of the clues revealed during the show below.

Lucky 13 Night Clues: TBD

The Masked Singer season 13 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and streams the following day on Hulu.