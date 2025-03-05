Who is Griffin on The Masked Singer season 13?
Who's under the Griffin mask on The Masked Singer?
It's time for Group B to perform in The Masked Singer season 13, and that means a whole new group of masked contestants to root for. So who is Griffin on The Masked Singer season 13?
Who is Coral on The Masked Singer?
Who is Honey Pot on The Masked Singer?
Who is Ant on The Masked Singer?
Who is Paparazzo on The Masked Singer?
Who is Fuzzy Peas on The Masked Singer?
Who is Pearl on The Masked Singer?
Who is Boogie Woogie on The Masked Singer?
Who is Bat on The Masked Singer?
Who is Space Ranger on The Masked Singer?
Griffin makes their debut along with Pearl, Boogie Woogie, Bat and Space Ranger in The Masked Singer season 13's Group B premiere during Voices of Olympus Night on March 5.
Here's the synopsis of Voices of Olympus Night: "Tonight, on The Masked Singer, five new masks will rain down upon us as the Voices of Olympus! From the triumphs to the tragedies to the myths and the legends, deities Rita Ora and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, the exalted Ken Jeong and the majestic Robin Thicke are prepared for a clash of the titans and an unmasking of the gods as the Group B premiere commences! Get ready to meet the newest five contestants as they perform show-stopping renditions of 'I Believe In A Thing Called Love,' 'Bad Blood,' 'Rewrite The Stars,' 'Espresso' and 'Saving All My Love For You' before one celebrity must reveal themselves in the all-new Group B Premiere: Voices of Olympus episode of The Masked Singer."
Let's look at the clues to see if we can figure out who is Griffin on The Masked Singer season 13!
Who is Griffin on The Masked Singer season 13? Theories
Griffin is one regal contestant! We can't wait to see who it is, and we'll be gathering up all of the panelists' guesses right here.
Voices of Olympus Night panel guesses: TBD
Who is Griffin on The Masked Singer season 13? Song picks
What song will Griffin sing? We'll have their song picks below!
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Voices of Olympus song pick: TBD
Who is Griffin on The Masked Singer season 13? Clues
What do the clues reveal about Griffin's identity? We'll keep track of all the clues revealed right here!
Voices of Olympus clues:
Voiceover Clue: TBD
The Masked Singer season 13 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and streams the following day on Hulu.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Who is Boogie Woogie on The Masked Singer season 13?
Who is Space Ranger on The Masked Singer season 13?