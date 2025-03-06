American Idol season 23: release date, judges and everything we know about the singing competition

The TV institution that is American Idol just keeps rolling along, as American Idol season 23 (aka American Idol season 8 on ABC) is set to be a part of the spring 2025 TV season.

While there has been some change with the judges since last season, as Katy Perry exited the show, American Idol turned to one of its all-time legends to take her spot. Combine that with a new batch of super-talented singers hoping to get their shot at stardom, and it looks like it’s going to be another exciting season of American Idol.

Read on for everything you need to know about American Idol season 23.

Though American Idol showed a sneak peek at its latest season after the 2025 Oscars on March 2, the official premiere date for American Idol season 23 is Sunday, March 9, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC. The new season will get going with a two-hour episode.

Fans can watch American Idol season 23 episodes live if they have access to their local ABC station, which is available through traditional pay-TV providers, with a TV antenna or via live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV (in select markets) and YouTube TV. If you miss the show live or have cut the cord on live TV, all episodes are going to stream on-demand on Hulu the day after they premiere on TV.

American Idol is not available to watch in the UK.

American Idol season 23 judges

Replacing Katy Perry as a judge on this season of American Idol is none other than Carrie Underwood. An eight-time Grammy winner, one of country music’s biggest stars and the winner of American Idol season 4, Underwood is the first Idol alum to become a full-time judge; she did previously return as a guest mentor on the show.

The rest of the judges' panel from recent years remains the same, as country music star Luke Bryan and music legend Lionel Richie are back, as they have been since the show has aired on ABC.

American Idol season 23 host

Also returning to the show is host Ryan Seacrest. Despite having taken over Wheel of Fortune and among his various other projects, Seacrest has remained as the host of American Idol since its very first season (22 solo, with him co-hosting the first season with Brian Dunkleman).

American Idol season 23 contestants

American Idol season 23 will begin its season as it always does, holding cross-country auditions where they will invite a number of performers to Hollywood to continue auditioning for a chance to make the group of contestants that will perform live for voters. Because there are so many contestants invited to Hollywood, we’ll hold off on listing the official contestants until we get to the group that has made it to the live performances.

American Idol season 23 trailer

Check out the trailer for American Idol season 23 right here:

March 9 Dreams Will Come True- American Idol 2025 - YouTube Watch On

American Idol winners

American Idol winners have gone on to become some of the biggest names in music and entertainment. Is the American Idol season 23 winner next? Time will tell, but until then, take a stroll down memory lane by remembering all of the past American Idol winners: