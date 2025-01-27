The Voice season 27: release date, coaches and everything we know about the singing competition

The Voice season 27 is getting a blast from the past, as original coach Adam Levine is taking up one of the four coaches’ chairs for the first time since 2019. While some things may have changed since he was on, The Voice still is about finding some of the most talented singers in the US, so get ready to see some talented performers.

The Voice has been on NBC since 2011 and always has a big place on the network’s schedule; season 27 is arriving just a couple of months after The Voice season 26 concluded. But fans continue to enjoy the singing competition, so let’s get on with another edition of The Voice.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Voice season 27.

NBC debuts The Voice season 27 on Monday, February 3, at 8 pm ET/PT. Things will start off with two-hour blind audition episodes.

In order to watch The Voice season 27 live you must have access to your local NBC station. That can be done with a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna, live TV streaming services (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV) or a Peacock Premium Plus subscription. If you want to watch The Voice on-demand, the latest episodes are available to stream whenever for all Peacock subscribers the day after they air on NBC.

The Voice season 27 coaches

As we mentioned, Adam Levine, famously of Maroon 5, is returning to be a coach for The Voice season 27. Levine was one of the first four coaches on The Voice, and remained in that role for the show’s first 16 seasons, amassing three season victories, which is third most in the show’s history. He hasn’t served as a coach since 2019.

Another coach this season is Michael Buble, the defending champion and the only coach from The Voice season 26 returning. Buble made his debut on The Voice in season 26, so he is hoping to make it two for two as a coach.

Also returning, and hoping to add to his number of wins, is John Legend. Legend has been a frequent coach on The Voice in recent years, only missing two of the last 11 seasons.

Finally, we have a rookie coach on The Voice season 26, as Kelsea Ballerini rounds out the group of full-time coaches. Ballerini, one of the top country stars out there right now, has appeared on the show as a part-time coach and advisor, but this is her first stint as a full-time coach.

The Voice season 27 contestants

We don’t have any info on The Voice season 27 contestants at this time, but we’ll keep this page updated as the different teams are filled out.

The Voice season 27 format

There are five stages of competition for The Voice season 27.

As it has since the beginning, the show kicks off with blind auditions, where the coaches will listen to the contestants with their chairs turned around, only allowing them to hear the voice. If they like what they hear they can hit their button in the hopes of becoming that contestant’s coach. If only one coach hits their button, then they are automatically paired up. If multiple coaches hit their button, then the contestant gets to pick whose team they want to join. The blind audition round also features things like block (not allowing another coach to turn their chair) and coach replay, which allows the coach to turn their chair after the song is finished.

After the blind auditions there are battle rounds, where coaches have two of their own team members face off from one song their coach has selected. After the performance, the coach must pick one to advance; the other coaches have the chance steal or save contestants in this round as well.

Then it’s the knockouts, which is similar to the battle rounds, except the singers get to select their own song. Again, only one can advance, but there is still the chance for other coaches to steal the singer not advancing.

Following the knockouts is the playoffs, where each coach has to pick just two of their team members to advance to the finals; there are no more steals or saves.

The live performances are the finals, this time with the TV audience deciding which contestants they want to see advance, and ultimately be named The Voice season 27 winner.

The Voice season 27 trailer

There isn’t an official trailer for The Voice season 27, but there are a number of promo videos available, including this one with Levine and Legend talking about some of their favorite memories from The Voice: