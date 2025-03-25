Who is Nessie on The Masked Singer season 13?

By published

Who's under the Nessie mask on The Masked Singer?

Nessie performs on The Masked Singer season 13
(Image credit: FOX/Michael Becker)

It's time for Group C to perform in The Masked Singer season 13, and that means a whole new group of masked contestants to root for, including Nessie. So who is Nessie on The Masked Singer season 13?

Nessie makes their debut along with Mad Scientist, Stud Muffin, Cherry Blossom and Yorkie in The Masked Singer season 13's Group C premiere during Carnival Night on March 26.

Here's the synopsis of Carnival Night on March 26: "Grab your sequins and father boas it’s Carnival Night on The Masked Singer starring grand master Robin Thicke, the beguiling Rita Ora, the hypnotic Ken Jeong, the bejeweled Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and host Nick Cannon! From Rio to Ibiza, Carnival is celebrated all over the world and we’re brining that party right here to the Group C premiere! Could the winner be in this group? The celebrities will deliver astounding performances of 'Hot To Go,' 'Jump Around,' 'Roxanne,' 'Let’s Get Loud' and 'Unwell' before one celebrity must reveal themselves in the all-new Group C Premiere: Carnival Night episode of The Masked Singer."

Let's look at the clues to see if we can figure out who is Nessie on The Masked Singer season 13!

Who is Nessie on The Masked Singer season 13? Theories

Carnival Night panel guesses: TBD

Promo image of Nessie in The Masked Singer season 13

Nessie in The Masked Singer season 13 (Image credit: FOX/Michael Becker)

Who is Nessie on The Masked Singer season 13? Song picks

Carnival Night song pick: TBD

Who is Nessie on The Masked Singer season 13? Clues

What do the clues reveal about Nessie's identity? We'll keep track of all the clues revealed right here!

Carnival Night clues: TBD

The Masked Singer season 13 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and streams the following day on Hulu.

Sarabeth Pollock
Sarabeth Pollock
Editorial Content Producer

 

Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.  

When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022. 

